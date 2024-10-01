Surprises keep advertising alive: Sukesh Nayak on creating ‘Safety Karaoke’ for Google’s DigiKavach

New Delhi: Ogilvy India’s creative genius lies in its ability to break through the ad clutter with surprising and fresh ideas, said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India.

"Following Ogilvy India's recent standout campaigns, including Coca-Cola's "Happy to Queue" activation and Clinic Plus’ touching "Beti Bann Ke Aana" film, the agency has now launched "Safety Karaoke" for Google's ‘DigiKavach’ initiative.

This campaign combines the fun of karaoke with essential information, adding a unique twist to digital safety awareness.

The four songs:

“These campaigns are great examples of how we collectively create work that sparks conversations,” Nayak added. "If we stop surprising people, we risk becoming predictable—and in advertising, that’s the quickest way to fade into the background."

For him, keeping audiences on their toes with unexpected campaigns is the secret sauce behind the agency's success. "We partner with the best minds out there to craft incredible work, whether it’s film, activation, or digital," Nayak commented.

Google’s ‘DigiKavach’ initiative is a digital safety shield designed to raise the alarm on online scams and fraud. From phishing and fake job offers to lottery and investment scams, DigiKavach is all about educating users on the hidden dangers lurking in the digital world.

To promote the initiative, Google partnered with Ogilvy to launch the campaign "Safety Karaoke.” Through this campaign, Google aims to turn learning into a fun, interactive experience, reminding users to stay sharp, practice safe online habits, and guard their personal information with care.

"The campaign, presented as an album, currently features four songs. Nayak mentioned that Google will add more songs to the album in the future if necessary."

Explaining why Ogilvy chose the karaoke route to raise awareness about digital financial scams, Sukesh Nayak shared, “A lot of people offer tips on how to protect themselves from online scams, but it’s easier to remember safety tricks if we sing along—just like how nursery rhymes stuck with us in childhood. So I thought, why not turn financial scam prevention tips into a fun karaoke song?"

The idea clicked, and Google and Ogilvy brought in composer Ankur Tewari and singer Neeti Mohan to create the catchy karaoke track, making it not just a song, but an interactive tool to sing along and learn from.

Throwing some light on the challenging aspect of bringing alive the campaign in the form of a sing-along, Nayak said, “Writing a song is a very easy process when you’re expressing what you truly feel,” Nayak remarked. However, he quickly added, “The real challenge lies in transforming information into a song that’s not only informative but also worth singing. That was the most difficult part of the journey.”

While the campaign is available on the internet, Google plans to launch it grandly at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, during its annual Google for India 2024 event on October 3.

“At the event, you will see the entire Pragati Maidan singing along with the song,” shared Nayak with BestMediaInfo.com.

“It’s going to be a truly exciting moment, with government officials, ministries, banks, and institutions all coming together for this launch. The campaign is designed to engage at every touchpoint. Whether through outdoor advertising or print, you’ll be able to scan the QR codes and sing along using your phone,” said Nayak.

The campaign's tagline, “Scam Lage toh #MaukaGanwao,” encapsulates a crucial message about online safety. Nayak elaborated on this idea, stating that many people fall victim to scams because they seize the “first mauka” (first opportunity) that comes their way.

“While most individuals are sceptical about such scams, they often can’t resist the temptation to click on dubious links just to see what’s on the other side,” Nayak explained. “With #MaukaGanwao, we aim to encourage a shift in this behaviour and empower users to think twice before acting impulsively.”

Hinting at future initiatives planned as part of the campaign, Nayak said that Google will also be curating party sessions with artists, user-generated content and influencer activations, as “it’s a habit-changing idea and not something that will happen overnight.”

Nayank shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of their latest campaign film. “I remember when I first called Ankur Tewari; he was travelling abroad. I told him about the idea. He loved the concept and came on board,” Nayak recalled enthusiastically.

After some back-and-forth, the duo met in the office to brainstorm ideas. “We sat down and started jamming. I asked Ankur, ‘What kind of tune are we aiming for? Something funky?’ He replied, ‘No, it should be a sing-along!’ That was the moment we knew we were on the right track.”

They experimented with various drafts, crafting a structure for the song that captured the essence of the campaign. “We went through a rigorous approval process due to legalities, especially with the lyrics, but we finally got it right,” Nayak explained.

After that, singer Neeti Mohan soon joined the team. “We decided to incorporate a ‘duet’ element into the song,” Nayak noted. “The ‘duet’ makes it more engaging. If it’s just a solo song, fewer people will join in. But with ‘do it,’ it becomes a collective experience, a conference-like atmosphere where everyone can participate.”

Surprise, Don’t shock

To capture consumer attention and stand out in a crowded market, many brands are turning to shock marketing, employing ideas that leave audiences questioning “why.” These unconventional approaches often baffle viewers, making them wonder about the reasoning behind the brand's seemingly illogical choices.

While it’s working for many, Nayak believes that the true essence of creativity lies in engaging the audience on a deeper level. “Our job as creators—whether in business or advertising—is to craft work that provokes thought, brings smiles, ignites curiosity, and ultimately conveys our message,” he shared.

For Nayak, effective campaigns are those that resonate with viewers, encouraging them to reflect and take something meaningful away. “That’s what I strive to achieve,” he continued. “Knee-jerk reactions shouldn’t be the foundation of building a brand. Instead, we should focus on creating work that stands the test of time and leaves a lasting impact.”