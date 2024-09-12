Crowd ‘fizz’ out for Andheri Cha Raja; are ‘happy to queue’ with Coca Cola

Delhi: This Ganesh Chaturthi, Coca-Cola and WPP Open X led by Ogilvy have launched their latest experiential campaign – Happy to Queue.

The Happy to Queue experience at Andheri Cha Raja during Ganesh Utsav took the shape of a Coke bottle, where festivalgoers were greeted with mist fans, aromatic Coca-Cola bubbles, and a chilled bottle of Coke.

From an aerial view, the installation and the movement of the crowd resembled the bubbles inside a Coke bottle, waiting to pop.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_m0TdPSuC1/?igsh=MWZwZnBnZHJvdWxnbw==

Kaushik Prasad, Senior Director, Marketing for Coca-Cola category at The Coca-Cola Company's India and Southwest Asia Operating Unit, said, "At Coca-Cola, we believe there is real magic in people coming together, celebrating shared moments and living the vibrance of our rich culture. With “Happy to Queue”, we wanted people to enjoy the festive cheer in a new way, celebrating togetherness and the effervescence of life, much like sharing a chilled bottle of Coke,” said Kaushik Prasad, Senior Director, Marketing for Coca-Cola category at The Coca-Cola Company's India and Southwest Asia Operating Unit.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, remarked, “Real Magic is when you can make standing in a line exciting & refreshing. This festive season Coke Happy to Queue gave people a chance to experience what it feels like to be inside a Coke bottle. Uplifting them to feel one with the fizz and the bubbles.”

Credits

Client: The Coca-Cola Company

Agency: Ogilvy

Activation Partner: Timeslider