Super 7 ads of the week: Tata Salt, GIC, JKY Groove, and Apple take centre stage

New Delhi: This week’s top campaigns show how India’s leading brands are blending emotion, innovation, and cultural resonance to stand out. From Tata Salt’s heartwarming revival of its iconic jingle to Apple’s student-focused showcase of MacBook’s AI capabilities, the spectrum of storytelling is as wide as it is creative.

Whether it's Jockey’s Gen Z fashion push, Happydent’s civic-minded satire, or Hyundai’s festive charm via Pankaj Tripathi, these seven ads offer a masterclass in connecting with audiences across age groups, geographies, and platforms.

Here's a look at the standout brand films making headlines and headway this week.

Tata Salt revives nostalgic jingle to highlight iodine’s role in child development

Tata Salt has launched the 2.0 version of its ‘Namak ho Tata ka… Tata Namak’ campaign, building on last year’s theme. The refreshed campaign features eight short films that use emotional, slice-of-life storytelling to spotlight the importance of iodine in children’s mental development.

Set in diverse cultural contexts—ranging from lullabies and classroom scenes to weddings and family meals—the films revisit the classic jingle with updated messaging. Four films were released during the IPL season, with the remaining set to roll out in phases. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign aims to connect with multiple generations while reinforcing Tata Salt’s identity as a household staple.

Watch the campaign film:

Happydent returns with bold civic-themed campaign led by Prasoon Joshi

Happydent, under Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a new campaign titled “Chamking Gum: Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan”, marking a creative shift back to narrative storytelling. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the ad uses the metaphor of a sparkling smile to highlight civic responsibility, particularly around public littering.

Set in a theatrical, visually rich world, the film follows performers using red paint and smiles to call out bad behaviour in public spaces. With direction from Prasoon Joshi, the campaign blends imagination with a social message, aiming to resonate with Gen Z while reinforcing Happydent’s quirky-yet-purposeful identity.

Watch the campaign film:

Hyundai taps Pankaj Tripathi for light-hearted campaign ahead of festive season

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new campaign, ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai’, featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi in his debut as the brand’s ambassador. The ad uses humour and neighbourhood banter to spotlight features of the Hyundai EXTER, positioning the brand as a smart choice—whether driven by emotion or practical value.

Presented in seven regional languages, the campaign takes a pan-India approach and will run across TV, print, digital, and radio. Conceptually, it aims to build early festive-season momentum and reinforce Hyundai’s value proposition through relatable storytelling and Tripathi’s down-to-earth appeal.

Watch the campaign film:

Jockey targets Gen Z with ‘Fit Check? Checked’ campaign for new athleisure line

Jockey has launched JKY Groove, a new athleisure collection aimed at 18–24-year-olds, with a campaign conceptualised by creative agency Fundamental. Titled ‘Fit Check? Checked’, the campaign blends youthful energy with fashion-forward visuals to align with Gen Z’s love for comfort, style, and self-expression.

The collection features oversized fits and versatile staples like hoodies, cargos, crop tops, and tees—designed to balance aesthetics and function. Shot in a mall within a tight one-day schedule, the campaign draws on everyday settings and Gen Z’s online fashion cues to convey a confident, expressive vibe.

Watch the campaign films:

Protinex launches AI-powered film to spotlight India’s protein deficiency

Danone India has released a digital campaign for its nutrition brand Protinex, aiming to raise awareness about the country’s widespread protein deficiency. Conceptualised by Rediffusion and produced using AI technology from RAIDS, the film combines data-led insights with emotive storytelling to encourage better nutritional habits.

Claimed to be India’s first AI-generated brand anthem, the film highlights the impact of low protein intake on health and productivity, and advocates for protein-rich diets. The campaign targets a broad demographic, with the digital rollout spanning social media, streaming platforms, and online health communities.

Watch the campaign film:

Apple India’s ‘Lessons’ campaign highlights Mac’s AI edge for students

Apple has launched “Lessons”, a new India-focused Mac campaign aimed at college students, showcasing how the MacBook Air with the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence enhances productivity and learning. Directed by filmmaker Ayappa, the short film captures the pressures of academic life while highlighting features like AI-driven writing tools, multitasking with software like AutoCAD and MATLAB, and long battery life.

This is Apple’s second India-specific Mac campaign after 2023’s “Work Is Worth It”, reinforcing its education push ahead of the back-to-school season.

Watch the campaign film:

General Insurance Council’s new campaign uses pets to simplify insurance

In a push to boost general insurance awareness beyond metros, the General Insurance Council (GIC) has rolled out its ‘Achha Kiya Insurance Liya’ campaign—featuring pets as the narrators of real-life, slice-of-life insurance scenarios.

Conceived by Lowe Lintas and voiced by well-known Indian actors, the multilingual campaign leans on relatable storytelling rather than jargon or fear, to connect with audiences in Tier 3 and rural India. It combines emotional warmth with public education, spotlighting insurance moments through the eyes of buffaloes, dogs, cats, and even fish.

Launched alongside the IPL season for wider visibility, the campaign is a nationwide multimedia effort spanning TV, digital, radio, print and on-ground activations across 200+ towns.

Watch the campaign films: