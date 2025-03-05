Will Pepsi’s ‘Anytime’ dig at Coke keep the fizz alive or fizzle out?

New Delhi: With The Times of India’s front page on Tuesday morning splashed with Pepsi’s jab at Coca-Cola’s "Half Time" campaign, echoes of the cola wars reigniting are reverberating across the advertising and marketing industry.

Take a look:

The campaign’s tagline—"Pepsi Anytime"—is like a direct rebuttal to Coke’s ‘Half Time’ pitch.

We spoke to industry experts to decode, dissect, and deduce the waves this campaign has stirred in ad land—if this cheeky move signals a rivalry revival or just a fleeting moment of ad-land mischief.

Missing the message?

Speaking to BestMediaInfo.com, veteran ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar felt the campaign is getting off track and missing soul. “It is not just a line; it is a motto,” said Kakkar, remembering the nostalgic campaign “Yeh Dil Maange More.”

According to him, the campaign was built on hopes, aspirations, and a rebellion from the youth, which this particular campaign is missing.

Prahlad Kakkar

Kakkar is the film director behind the making of the “Ye Dil Maange More” campaign and the groundbreaking, irreverent campaign by Pepsi titled ‘Nothing Official About It." He produced films that made Pepsi resonate with the masses in India.

You can watch the campaigns here:



Nothing Official About It

Yeh Dil Maange More

Kakkar explained that the success of "Yeh Dil Maange More" stemmed from its deep connection with young people, tapping into their dreams and aspirations. Commenting on the latest campaign, he said, “Simply comparing Pepsi to other colas or touting its popularity wouldn’t work. ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ embodies a far-reaching, enduring vision.

However, that vision needs tangible action. If a brand makes a statement without delivering, it fails, leading to consumer backlash—people will dismiss it as ‘old wine in a new bottle.’”

Ad expert Santosh Padhi, also known as Paddy, found it forced that Pepsi paired its “anytime” campaign with the iconic “Yeh Dil Maange More” line. “I think they got greedy by bringing in the ‘Dil Maange More’ angle, which was unnecessary. The core idea—‘half time, any time’—is simple and strong. They should have stopped there,” Paddy said.

Santosh Padhi

From a consumer’s perspective, a simplicity standpoint, a creative lens, and even in terms of impact, Paddy argued that what stands out is this: Coke did “half time,” Pepsi nailed “any time.” He speculated, “Maybe there’s a protocol forcing them to include that extra line, or perhaps an internal agenda is at play.”

Is the cola war reigniting?

Advertising leader Rohit Ohri disagrees that PepsiCo India’s latest campaign signals a cola war revival. “It feels more like Pepsi capitalising on an opportunity, not a resurgence of classic cola wars. While IPL and peak summer create a strong battleground for cola brands’ visibility, Coca-Cola has taken a consistent, long-term brand-building approach,” Ohri said.

Rohit Ohri

Ohri was with JWT (J. Walter Thompson) when the agency crafted PepsiCo’s two iconic campaigns. “Pepsi, however, has chosen a bold, campaign-driven strategy. It’s effective for them, but unlikely to trigger a full-fledged rivalry like in the past,” he added.

When asked if Coca-Cola would respond, Hemant Misra, Founder of MagicCircle Communications, expressed doubts. “I doubt Coca-Cola will reply,” he remarked. Misra noted that traditionally, Coca-Cola uses Thums Up or Sprite to counter Pepsi.

Hemant Misra,

“Coca-Cola has taken a more meaningful brand stance of happiness,” he told BestMediaInfo.com. A former SVP at JWT, Misra, also called the ad an “expensive taunt, given today’s exorbitant media costs.”

Reflecting on his days working on ‘Yeh Dil Maange More,’ Kakkar said, “Back then, we were actually fighting an ad war. Now, Coca-Cola is way ahead of Pepsi.” He believes Coca-Cola is unlikely to respond directly. “They’ll never acknowledge what Pepsi is doing. They’d use a lesser brand like Sprite or Thums Up to reply. Even acknowledging it would be a compliment to Pepsi.”

Social media and publications have been buzzing since the campaign’s launch, heralding the “return of the cola wars.” But Nirmalya Sen, Founder of The Rethink Company, thinks the excitement is premature. The ex-Havas CEO attributes the jab to “making the most of a moment.”

Nirmalya Sen

He said, “At a time when moment marketing on social media is marketers’ favourite—and often only—battlefield, this could be a brand seizing a chance to capitalise on a ‘moment.’ It’s like a half-volley from Coca-Cola that Pepsi smashed out of the park. The question is: Will this spark a sustained commitment to competitive advertising? I’m not sure.”

Sen explained that advertising wars unfold when one brand plays “challenger” and the “leader” defends its turf, as seen in the ‘Pepsi Challenge’ or ‘Nothing Official About It.’

Watch it here:

“Being a challenger is a choice—a commitment. Pepsi hasn’t made that commitment in a while. Plus, cola majors have focused on distancing themselves from their cola legacy, emphasising foods and ‘healthier’ beverages. We’re unlikely to see a sustained ‘war’ until Pepsi—or even Campa Cola—steps up as a challenger,” Sen stated.

Revival of excitement in the ad world

Though it may not spark a full cola war, experts believe Pepsi’s return to an irreverent, cheeky tone could revive the excitement ad land misses.

Angel investor and strategist Lloyd Mathias told BestMediaInfo.com, “It’s always a little cheeky, a little irreverent,” aligning with Pepsi’s core philosophy.

Lloyd Mathias

Mathias, PepsiCo India’s Executive VP & Category Director for Beverages from 1994 to 2005, noted, “It cleverly resurrects an iconic ‘90s slogan. ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ became ingrained in popular culture, making its revival a smart, effective move.”

Ohri added, “Pepsi’s latest campaign is brilliant, embodying its classic irreverence—something we haven’t seen in a while. It taps into cultural moments with humour and a youthful tone, balancing innovation and legacy perfectly.”

Misra felt a “warm glow of nostalgia” seeing the ad. “Smart front-page ads without a sales pitch are rare today. It was a nostalgic delight,” he said.

Paddy quipped, “You’re not changing the world with serious advertising.” He noted the industry’s growing timidity. “Brands lack the guts for brave work. They’re overprotective, letting lawyers and legal teams steer the narrative, fearing backlash on social media or beyond.

Back-end teams are making calls, sidelining front-end marketers.” He loved the campaign’s “energy of excitement—not just jabs, but genuine thrill.”

Pushing further, he said, “With 18 campaigns like this a year, we could attract the talent this industry needs. These are talent magnets—we should encourage them for creativity’s sake, not just brand wars. I joined this industry for its buzz and unique ideas. That spark’s faded, and it’s why we’re losing talent.”

Playground open to all

With the campaign in motion, “fence-sitter” brands have ample opportunity to jump in and capitalise. When two brands duel, a third often sees a chance to join. Ad leaders believe this unlocks potential for non-aerated drinks to ride the stickiness. “There’s room for anyone—mineral water, natural drinks,” Paddy said.

In motion

Soon after the campaign went viral, Pepsi released the video rendition of the “Anytime is Pepsi Time” campaign.

The video ad, crafted by Havas Creative India, features a relatable scene: two friends enjoying a sports match on TV, with a cooler full of Pepsi bottles close at hand. As they watch the action unfold, one friend remarks on how exhausted the players must be, suggesting they need a drink break.

Another friend humorously retorts that they'll have to wait for "Half Time," a clear dig at Coca-Cola's recent campaign. Following this, the friends share a knowing laugh, highlighting the subtle dig at their competitor's message.

Here’s the video of the campaign shared by Pepsi:



