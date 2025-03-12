From ads to experiences: Why brands win with immersive marketing

New Delhi: If I asked you to recall the last brand ad you saw on social media, chances are it wouldn’t come to mind immediately. But if I asked which brand you engaged with at the last event you attended—whether by sampling a product, participating in a fun activation, or interacting through a game or survey— Chances are, you remember the brand behind that experience. That’s because true brand impact goes beyond passive advertising; it thrives on direct engagement and memorable experiences.

In today’s cluttered world, standing out with one-way communication is harder than ever. Consumers crave more than just content—they seek connection, immersion, and moments that feel personal. This is where experiential marketing transforms the game. By turning audiences from passive viewers into active participants, brands can create meaningful, multisensory interactions that leave a lasting impression. More than just entertainment, these experiences strengthen emotional ties, deepen brand loyalty, and generate valuable insights that drive smarter marketing strategies.

From engagement to impact

Today’s consumers don’t just want to buy a product; they want to experience a brand. Companies like Red Bull have mastered this by aligning with their audience’s passions and creating high-energy, immersive events that go far beyond traditional marketing. Take Red Bull BC One, a global breakdancing competition, or the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series—these aren’t just events; they’re powerful brand experiences that connect with adventurous, thrill-seeking audiences on a deeper level.

Brands looking to create a similar impact can design interactive activations that invite consumers to engage firsthand. Pop-ups, live challenges, and immersive installations make products feel tangible and memorable. The key lies in integrating real-time engagement—think interactive content, gamified experiences, or personalised elements that encourage participation and social sharing. When done right, these moments don’t just capture attention; they build lasting relationships.

The power of emotional and sensory connections

Consumers don’t just engage with brands—they form relationships with them. And the strongest relationships are built on emotion. People remember how a brand made them feel far more than any ad or slogan. That’s why experience-driven branding is so powerful; it taps into emotions through storytelling, sensory engagement, and interactive participation.

"When brands activate multiple senses through immersive visuals, hands-on interactions, or nostalgic soundscapes, they create connections that feel real and personal. Take Disney, for example—a brand that has mastered emotional and sensory storytelling. From the scent of popcorn wafting through its theme parks to the nostalgic music tied to beloved characters, every detail is carefully crafted to evoke deep emotional connections. Whether it’s the joy of hugging a favourite character, the thrill of a fireworks display, or the magic of a themed ride, Disney creates experiences people want to relive again and again.

This kind of emotional imprint strengthens recall, making the experience more than just a moment—it becomes a memory. The key is crafting experiences that don’t just inform but resonate, create a sense of belonging, and leave a lasting feeling.

Concerts: A trendy playground for brand integration

This same principle applies to live events, where emotions run high, and audiences are deeply engaged. Concerts, in particular, have become powerful spaces for brands to forge meaningful connections, tapping into excitement, nostalgia, and collective energy.

A perfect example was Coldplay’s recent concert in India, where brands moved beyond passive sponsorships to create engaging, interactive moments. Disney+ Hotstar extended the experience beyond the venue with a live stream, reinforcing its premium entertainment appeal. Meanwhile, Blinkist cleverly tapped into the concert hype with outdoor ads like “You are 20 minutes away from magic,” seamlessly tying its fast delivery promise to the event’s excitement.

Other brands jumped in with creative activations—Maybelline New York, Absolut Mixers, Ballantine Soda, Chivas Luxe Perfumes, and Johnnie Walker Mixers made their presence felt with interactive campaigns. Even Oreo’s Yellow Pack capitalised on pop culture trends, creating an instant connection with the audience.

By embedding themselves into cultural moments like concerts, brands aren’t just seen—they become part of the experience. These collaborations transform audience engagement from passive viewing into immersive, shareable brand moments that live on long after the final song.

Tech-led experiences enhancing loyalty and advocacy

A well-executed brand experience doesn’t just engage—it turns consumers into advocates. When people feel a personal connection to a brand, they don’t just remember it; they share it, talk about it, and return to it. That’s why experiential marketing isn’t just about awareness—it creates lasting relationships.

Technology has amplified this impact, allowing brands to create hyper-personalized and immersive interactions. A great example is Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, where the band partnered with SAP to introduce an AR-powered app. Fans could summon dancing aliens from Coldplay’s music videos into their surroundings, adding a playful, interactive twist to the concert. This seamless blend of AI and AR transformed a live event into a shareable, deeply personal experience.

Brands can replicate this by integrating AR, VR, gamification, and AI-driven personalisation into their marketing strategies. With 96% of marketers citing personalisation as key to customer loyalty, tech-enabled experiences offer a powerful way to turn engagement into lasting advocacy.

Influencers for an amplified impact

Influencers have a big impact on experiential marketing, helping brands build stronger ties with their customers. As brands lean into this strategy, collaborating with influencers isn’t just an add-on—it’s becoming a must for creating high-impact campaigns.

Take Zomato’s Zomaland, for example. This massive food and entertainment festival brought together food lovers, top restaurants, and digital creators, making it a truly immersive experience. To make it even bigger, Zomato teamed up with influencers like Kusha Kapila and Rocky & Mayur, who kept the crowd engaged with live tastings and fun food contests. Meanwhile, stand-up comedians Gaurav Kapoor and Ravi Gupta built anticipation by sharing pre-event content, hyping up the festival before it even began. And then there was Avni Awasthi, who took to Instagram to amplify the buzz, drawing in even more attendees. This perfect mix of live engagement and digital storytelling made sure the excitement reached far beyond the event itself.

Further, beyond endorsements, influencers drive meaningful interactions that add authenticity and relatability to campaigns. When influencers share behind-the-scenes moments, go live, or co-create experiences, they make campaigns feel more personal and relatable. It’s this blend of social media influence and real-world engagement that deepens brand-consumer relationships and turns campaigns into unforgettable experiences.

Experiences: Where memories meet marketing

At the heart of it, experiential marketing isn’t just about catching attention—it’s about creating moments people remember and want to relive. When brands tap into emotions, spark interactions, and make experiences feel personal, they don’t just build awareness—they build real connections.

The key? Set clear goals, make it interactive, engage the senses, and keep improving. Whether it’s a live event, an immersive digital experience, or a mix of both, the brands that put people at the centre of their campaigns will stand out.

As technology keeps evolving, so will the ways brands connect with their audiences. But one thing won’t change—people remember how you made them feel. In the end, that’s what turns moments into memories and customers into loyal fans.