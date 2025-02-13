Gupshup launches AI Agents for D2C, Retail, e-comm, and FMCG

New Delhi: Gupshup, the Conversational AI platform, announced the launch of its specialised AI Agents for D2C, Retail, e-commerce, and FMCG.

These AI Agents are part of Gupshup’s AI Agent Library, a suite of pre-built and customisable AI solutions tailored for industry-specific needs.

Retailers, D2C & e-commerce platforms, and FMCG brands can now leverage these AI Agents to drive product discovery, automate order management, upsell warranty sales, reduce RTO and NDR, boost loyalty, and personalise customer interactions at scale.

By integrating across omnichannel environments - including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile—these AI Agents empower brands to deliver richer, more intelligent customer experiences with minimal deployment time.

"With AI transforming every aspect of commerce, businesses need intelligent solutions that enhance engagement while driving measurable impact," said Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO, Gupshup. "Our Retail, e-commerce, D2C and FMCG AI Agents are designed to help brands convert more customers, optimize post-purchase support, and unlock new revenue opportunities - all with enterprise-grade AI that is fast, reliable, and scalable,” he added.

Built on Gupshup Conversation Cloud, an advanced platform for creating rich conversational experiences, these Retail, e-commerce, and CPG AI Agents go beyond simple chat flows to plan, execute, and learn in real-time.

Leveraging LLM models, they facilitate dynamic, multi-turn natural language conversations that enhance shopping experiences, streamline order management, and drive customer loyalty.

For example, the Retail & e-Commerce AI Agents enhance product discovery by providing consultative recommendations based on customer preferences and purchase history. The Order Management AI Agent streamlines order tracking, returns handling, and delivery updates, while the Loyalty & Promotions AI Agent drives repeat purchases through personalised promotions, restock alerts, and rewards program engagement.

Gupshup has already deployed AI Agents in the retail sector. An example of this is Brazilian fashion retailer Reserva which was able to achieve new levels of customer engagement through AI Agents that process text messages for personalized product discovery. In the FMCG sector, Gupshup’s AI Agents have been deployed by a leading Indian spices brand to enhance engagement through contextual recipe recommendations based on customer preferences.

“Gupshup's AI Agent has revolutionised how we engage with our customers, enabling truly personalised shopping experiences that were previously impossible. The ability to understand nuanced customer descriptions and convert them into precise product recommendations has transformed messaging from a simple communication tool into an intelligent shopping assistant. As one of the first brands to experience the power of Gupshup's AI Agents in Brazil, we're excited to see them expand this innovative technology with their AI Agents Library, which will undoubtedly set new standards for conversational commerce," said Pedro Pessoa, Manager, Customer Success at Reserva.