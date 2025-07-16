What makes JioStar confident Kyunki can be the next brand-building powerhouse?

New Delhi: For JioStar, the return of “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” is a carefully timed move to reshape how brands connect with Indian audiences.

As Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue at JioStar, puts it, “It’s more about this being the opportune moment, with a strong IP that knows exactly where it belongs. At the end of the day, we’re also focused on how we can build brands through the content we showcase. When we have great content, which cuts across generations, carries deep emotion, and has high impact, it helps us build brands.”

The network is positioning Kyunki as an exclusive opportunity for brands, one that delivers both legacy equity and modern-day engagement.

“We’re reviving a shared emotion, reimagined for today. Kyunki is nostalgia you don’t scroll past. It’s storytelling you stay with. In an age of 15-second content, Kyunki is the 30-minute cultural reset India didn’t know it needed,” Varghese added.

As the show gears up for a grand relaunch at the onset of the festive season, a JioStar spokesperson emphasised that Kyunki will offer brands “cultural relevance, unmatched reach, and emotional resonance.”

In addition to traditional spots, JioStar is rolling out a suite of innovative ad solutions: spot ads, long-form integrations, pause ads on Connected TV, fence ads, branded content trays, in-episode windows and bugs, promo tags, and more.

With episodes airing seven days a week across Star Plus and JioHotstar, brands are assured of consistent presence and storytelling continuity.

Appointment viewing reimagined

When asked how the 10:30 pm slot fits into viewers’ routines, the JioStar spokesperson said this slot holds symbolic value.

“It was the original time band of Kyunki, which famously transformed a non-prime slot into one of the most-watched on Indian television,” the spokesperson said.

But for Varghese, time is no longer the constraint it used to be.

“If you look at Kyunki, the kind of consumer interest it has generated since the announcement has been phenomenal. The industry is excited, clients are excited, and consumers are excited too. There’s a whole generation that watched it 25 years ago, and they’re now curious to see what’s next. What will it represent today? For the new generation, this is a fresh story altogether. They’ve only heard from their parents how iconic this show was, how it dominated conversations,” he said.

The curious case of comebacks

On the question of why legacy shows are making a comeback, Varghese said, “What’s prompting all this is the fact that it’s a great IP. It did wonderfully well in its time, and it’s one of those rare properties that cuts across generations. It’s also backed by a star (Smriti Irani) who is more than just a media or entertainment icon; she’s now a prominent woman leader, someone people across the country look up to.”

The spokesperson echoed this, saying, “The power of legacy IPs, when reimagined meaningfully, is immense. They serve as cultural bridges between eras, proving that familiarity and freshness can coexist and thrive. The decision to bring back Kyunki was about timing, cultural relevance, and completing an unfinished story that still resonates.”

For both Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani, it’s a “full-circle moment,” 25 years after the original launch.

“The intention is to reimagine the story and adapt it meaningfully for today's world,” the spokesperson added.

Will Kyunki crack the Gen Z code?

Many new IPs as well as comebacks have failed to crack the Gen Z code, but JioStar appears confident with Kyunki.

The spokesperson said the show is here to get families together and deliver emotionally honest storytelling, with relevance to modern dilemmas, values, identity, and relationships.

When asked about the investment, the spokesperson added, “This is one of our marquee properties this year and we have, like always, ensured it is created with the highest quality and creative standards. The scale and quality will reflect our commitment to creating a premium viewing experience.”

Spelling out the broadcaster’s expectations, Varghese said, “The ambition is to make it one of the top programs in the country.”

This is not just a big bet for the show, but for JioStar’s wider ad-sales strategy. “We’ve already built this into our plan for the current year, and our efforts for FY26 have also been budgeted accordingly,” he added.

As for other vintage properties in the revival pipeline, Varghese said, “Beyond that, it’s too early to comment.”

For viewers of JioHotstar, nothing changes with Kyunki and the content plans remain the same.