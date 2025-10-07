TV’s regulatory burden has created artificial price barrier; light-touch rules needed: Kevin Vaz

Mumbai: Opening the silver-jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES, Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar and Chairman, Media & Entertainment Committee, FICCI, on Tuesday said the current regulatory burden has “created an artificial price barrier” that raises costs and stifles innovation in linear TV, and argued for a lighter regulatory touch to unlock growth.

“One area where this urgency is most visible is in the regulatory environment. Several issues need a serious re-examination; regulation being foremost among them,” Vaz said at FICCI Frames.

“The regulatory burden on linear broadcasting, for instance, has created an artificial price barrier that has increased regulatory costs and prevented TV broadcasting from innovating and competing. Forbearance is something we have always advocated for, and if we are to realise the ambitious growth that we envisage for the M&E sector, a light-touch regulatory regime is the optimal approach, building on industry best practices and self-regulation.”

He linked the agenda to the national ambition of making India a global content hub. “As we chart the road ahead, it is important to align with the Prime Minister’s vision of making India the content hub of the world. Broadcasting, which alone contributes nearly 40% of the Indian M&E industry, is central to realising this ambition. The growth of broadcasting is therefore paramount for the overall vitality of the Indian M&E sector.”

Vaz framed the moment as a rare opportunity for the Indian media. “I believe we are in a golden era for Indian media and entertainment. The tools are more powerful, the reach broader, audiences more diverse, creativity more irrepressible,” he said.

“The challenge is to ensure that the quality matches the ambition, that creators are empowered, that innovation is inclusive, and that India doesn’t just follow global trends, it sets them,” he added.

He framed the call within a broader push to “RISE Together,” expanding the industry through reimagination, innovation, stronger foundations and empowerment.

Vaz underlined that India remains an “AND” market, where television and digital grow side by side rather than at each other’s expense. “Both television and digital are thriving simultaneously, each adding unique value to consumers and advertisers alike,” he said, noting Pay TV, Free TV and Connected TV are steadily expanding.

On live content, he pointed to surging sports consumption and pressed for operational reforms. “While cricket dominates, football, kabaddi, and esports are rapidly growing, with digital platforms offering multilingual feeds, interactive stats, and immersive fan experiences. To unlock the next leap, ease-of-doing-business reforms must enable more live broadcasting from India.”

Vaz also mapped momentum across cinema and AVGC. Regional films and Indian stories are travelling globally, he said, adding that “our stories are not just travelling; they are leading.”

He noted gaming’s mainstreaming, with “500+ million users,” and the sector’s institutional support through MeitY and the National Centre of Excellence.

Setting the tone for FRAMES 25, he balanced celebration with realism, “I feel a sense of both pride and urgency… the pace of change is accelerating and this calls for a stronger collaboration from business and policy-makers.”