New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has onboarded multiple sponsors for the Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune, which will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Maruti Suzuki and Maaza have been signed as co-presenting partners. Pidilite (Roff), Philips Home Appliances, StockGro and Denver Perfumes have joined as co-powered partners, while State Bank of India has come on board as a special partner.

The show will be hosted by actor Akshay Kumar and marks the first Indian adaptation of the international game show franchise.

Announcing the partnerships, Akshay Agrawal, Head, Linear Ad Sales at SPNI, said, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, we are thrilled to bring the world’s most successful television game show, Wheel of Fortune to Indian audiences and advertisers. Globally, the format has consistently delivered exceptional brand values, and we are delighted to announce our sponsors on Sony Entertainment Television.”

He added, “We have designed the show as an integrated platform where brands can be naturally woven into the content which helps in driving deeper engagement and stronger brand recall. Our goal is to ensure a seamless experience for both advertisers and viewers. With Akshay Kumar, as the host, Wheel of Fortune is set to become a landmark franchise in the Indian television for both linear and digital.”

Maruti Suzuki said its partnership is part of its family entertainment strategy. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for the Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune, a globally iconic entertainment format that has captivated audiences for decades. Driven by a customer-centric approach, Maruti Suzuki has always believed in creating joyful journeys for consumers, be it with products or family entertainment through lifestyle associations that reach multi-generational audiences.”

Philips Home Appliances said the show fits its family viewing focus. Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India, said, “Wheel of Fortune is a format which naturally brings families together, and that’s a space where Philips has always belonged. We are excited to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for this marquee property, as it brings global-scale entertainment to India, driven by star power and engaging gameplay.”

Expanding on the partnership, she further noted, “As a brand present in millions of Indian homes, this partnership allows us to show up in a culturally meaningful way, beyond just products, helping us deepen our connection with consumers during everyday, real-life viewing occasions.”

StockGro linked the partnership to its investing platform messaging. Founder and CEO Ajay Lakhotia said the association reflected the company’s messaging around investing. “StockGro’s partnership with Wheel of Fortune India reflects our belief that real wealth gets created by making the right investment choices,” he said, adding that the show’s format mirrored how investing works.

Pidilite said its Roff brand will be associated with the first Indian season of the show. Sandeep Tanwani, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries, said, “Roff is India’s trusted and pioneering tile-fixing brand. Carrying that pioneering spirit forward, we are proud to associate with the very first India season of the internationally acclaimed game show, Wheel of Fortune.”

He added, “This partnership, along with a prominent role in the show, provides a powerful platform to connect with diverse audiences nationwide - driving stronger brand visibility and resonance in a high-impact entertainment environment. We look forward to being part of this exciting journey with Sony Entertainment Television.”

Denver Perfumes is also among the sponsors. Saurabh Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Sciences, said the show’s audience connection aligned with the brand. “Wheel of Fortune is a format known for its credibility and strong connection with audiences - values that align closely with Denver’s journey as a brand,” he said.

Wheel of Fortune will be broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television and streamed on Sony LIV as part of its Indian rollout.