Premium brands line up for Wimbledon 2025 on JioStar to tap affluent urban India

New Delhi: Wimbledon 2025 is emerging as a strong media property for premium advertisers in India, backed by a significant spike in viewership and a clearly defined affluent audience base.

Streamed on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 & 2 and Star Sports 2, the tournament is attracting brands across sectors such as automobiles, financial services, luxury fittings, and consumer electronics.

Data from the 2024 edition showed 3.5x growth in overall viewership compared to 2023, with connected TV watch-time doubling.

Star Sports recorded a 40% rise in consumption, while JioHotstar saw a 35% increase in 2024, according to internal analytics and BARC figures.

Audience profiles from last year show a sharp skew toward urban, high-income segments. On television, 57% of viewers came from urban India, with 65% aged above 22.

On digital, 65% of JioHotstar’s audience belonged to NCCS A, 55% were from India’s top eight metros, and over half accessed the platform through mobile devices priced above Rs 25,000. Digital continues to be a key driver, with a 50%+ surge in advertiser count compared to last year.

Across platforms, 77% of total watch time came from NCCS A and B homes.

17 new clients have come on board for Wimbledon 2025, signaling growing interest across sectors. This year, advertisers from premium categories have come on board, including Mahindra Electric, William Grant, HPCL, Jaquar, ICICI Mutual Funds, Haier, Kohler, Black and White, and Amul.

11 brands from Wimbledon 2024 have returned this year. The advertiser mix includes automobile, BFSI, luxury bathroom fittings, consumer electronics, FMCG, and alcobev brands — sectors that typically target high-income consumers. BFSI and Auto are the top-performing categories in terms of advertiser participation. This year’s Wimbledon recorded a 50% rise in BFSI client count.

For the first time ever, Wimbledon has secured Presenting Sponsors across both platforms, marking a significant milestone in the tournament’s commercial journey.

Abhishek Mudgal, Head of Brand and Content, Atlys, said, "Wimbledon represents a culturally resonant moment, particularly for the globally inclined Indian audience. With its prestige, growing prominence within India’s sporting consciousness and significant media reach that JioStar delivers, it serves as a compelling platform to engage a premium segment. The event’s aspirational value aligns closely with the ambitions of the Atlys audience, making it an ideal context for high-impact brand visibility."

Beyond regular spots, brands also have visibility through custom content integrations. A live studio show, ‘Wimbledon Daily Live’, which is being produced from the grounds in London, with pre- and post-match analysis, guest interviews, and branding opportunities. A group of content creators has also been flown in to produce Wimbledon-related content for digital platforms.

Globally, Wimbledon has long been associated with high-end brands such as Rolex, Evian, IBM, Emirates, Range Rover, and Stella Artois. In India, the growing viewership among urban affluent audiences has made it a relevant platform for advertisers seeking a focused, high-value demographic.