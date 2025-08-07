‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ opens to bumper ratings on Star Plus

New Delhi: The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus has emerged as the biggest original fiction launch since 2020.

The show, also marking the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi, premiered on Tuesday, July 29, at 10:30 PM.

According to BARC data for Week 30 (July 26–August 1), the show broke records, garnering a 2.8 TVR on the opening day (TG: HSM Urban, MF 15+, SD+HD).

The show recorded a reach of 31.1 million, and 1.1 billion+ viewing minutes across urban and rural markets among the 2+ age group (Cum reach, SD+HD).

The launch episode alone drew 15.4 million viewers on Star Plus, making it the highest-rated fiction premiere in recent history (BARC, India U+R, 2+, SD+HD, Cume Reach Mn, Original Programming, 29th July 2025 – W30’25 JHS Viewers, JHS Data, Distillery)

JioStar said that the show has shattered records to become the biggest-ever GEC fiction launch on TV & digital streaming.

The show clocked 1.659 billion minutes of watch time on Star Plus and JioHotstar in its launch week ( BARC, India U+R, 2+, SD+HD, Cume Reach Mn Time Spent, W30’25)

“The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has proven that great storytelling never loses its power. We approached this launch with a two-fold vision: to reignite the deep nostalgia associated with one of India’s most iconic shows, while also crafting a contemporary storyline and viewing experience that resonates with today’s audiences. The record-breaking numbers across Star Plus and JioHotstar reaffirm our belief in the timeless appeal of compelling narratives. This launch is a cultural moment that bridges generations, and we are proud to have delivered it to millions of homes across platforms,” said Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Star Plus and Bharat, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati), JioStar.

JioStar stated that the premiere also drove large-scale organic conversations online, with 17,300 mentions and 86% positive sentiment.

Ahead of the premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, JioStar had signed eight sponsors across TV and digital.

On Star Plus, the show is co-presented by Tide+, Kalyan Jewellers, and Maruti Suzuki India, with co-powered by sponsors including Fortune Soyabean Oil, Colgate, and SMART Bazaar.

On JioHotstar, Kalyan Jewellers and Maruti Suzuki India continue their presence as co-presenting sponsors, along with Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta, UTI Mutual Fund, and SMART Bazaar as co-powered by sponsors—bringing the total brand count to eight across platforms.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 3, held the record as the highest-rated show for five consecutive years in its first season. It had shattered all viewership records by achieving a 22.1 TVR, as measured by TAM India.