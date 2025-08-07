‘Kyunki’ revival is biggest Hindi fiction launch in half a decade: JioStar

New Delhi: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recorded a reach of 31.1 million in the first four days and 1.1 billion+ viewing minutes across urban and rural markets among the 2+ age group (Cum reach, SD+HD), stated JioStar.

The show clocked 1.659 billion minutes of watch time on Star Plus and JioHotstar in its launch week (BARC, India U+R, 2+, SD+HD, Cume Reach Mn Time Spent, W30’25), stated the media company.

According to BARC data for Week 30 (July 26–August 1), the show broke records, garnering a 2.8 TVR on the opening day (TG: HSM Urban, MF 15+, SD+HD).

The launch episode alone drew 15.4 million viewers on Star Plus (BARC, India U+R, 2+, SD+HD, Cume Reach Mn, Original Programming, 29th July 2025 – W30’25 JHS Viewers, JHS Data, Distillery).

JioStar said, “The show has shattered records to become the biggest-ever GEC fiction launch on TV & digital streaming. This is also the highest-rated fiction premiere in recent history.”

It stated that the premiere also drove large-scale organic conversations online, with 17,300 mentions and 86% positive sentiment.

The show, also marking the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi, premiered on Tuesday, July 29, at 10:30 PM.

“The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has proven that great storytelling never loses its power. We approached this launch with a two-fold vision: to reignite the deep nostalgia associated with one of India’s most iconic shows while also crafting a contemporary storyline and viewing experience that resonates with today’s audiences," said Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Star Plus and Bharat, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati), JioStar.

He added, "The record-breaking numbers across Star Plus and JioHotstar reaffirm our belief in the timeless appeal of compelling narratives. This launch is a cultural moment that bridges generations, and we are proud to have delivered it to millions of homes across platforms.”