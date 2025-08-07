0

Television

‘Kyunki’ revival is biggest Hindi fiction launch in half a decade: JioStar

31.1 million viewers tuned in on Star Plus in the first four days of the launch, making it the most viewed show in launch week for 2025 on Star Plus, said JioStar

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recorded a reach of 31.1 million in the first four days and 1.1 billion+ viewing minutes across urban and rural markets among the 2+ age group (Cum reach, SD+HD), stated JioStar.

The show clocked 1.659 billion minutes of watch time on Star Plus and JioHotstar in its launch week (BARC, India U+R, 2+, SD+HD, Cume Reach Mn Time Spent, W30’25), stated the media company.

According to BARC data for Week 30 (July 26–August 1), the show broke records, garnering a 2.8 TVR on the opening day (TG: HSM Urban, MF 15+, SD+HD).

The launch episode alone drew 15.4 million viewers on Star Plus (BARC, India U+R, 2+, SD+HD, Cume Reach Mn, Original Programming, 29th July 2025 – W30’25 JHS Viewers, JHS Data, Distillery).

JioStar said, “The show has shattered records to become the biggest-ever GEC fiction launch on TV & digital streaming. This is also the highest-rated fiction premiere in recent history.” 

It stated that the premiere also drove large-scale organic conversations online, with 17,300 mentions and 86% positive sentiment. 

The show, also marking the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi, premiered on Tuesday, July 29, at 10:30 PM.

“The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has proven that great storytelling never loses its power. We approached this launch with a two-fold vision: to reignite the deep nostalgia associated with one of India’s most iconic shows while also crafting a contemporary storyline and viewing experience that resonates with today’s audiences," said Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Star Plus and Bharat, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati), JioStar.

He added, "The record-breaking numbers across Star Plus and JioHotstar reaffirm our belief in the timeless appeal of compelling narratives. This launch is a cultural moment that bridges generations, and we are proud to have delivered it to millions of homes across platforms.”

 

BARC reach TVR Star Plus JioStar JioHotstar Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
