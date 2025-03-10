JSW Sports signs cricketers Suryansh Shedge and Angkrish Raghuvanshi ahead of IPL

New Delhi: JSW Sports has announced the signing of cricketers Suryansh Shedge, an all-rounder from Mumbai, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, a batter from Delhi.

The players will represent Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, in IPL 2025.

Shedge said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the JSW Sports family and am grateful for the incredible support and resources that come with this partnership. It’s fantastic to have a team behind me that allows me to push myself on the field without having to worry about everything outside of it. I’m looking forward to all the good things that will come out of this partnership.”

Raghuvanshi said, "I’m truly grateful for the trust and support that JSW Sports has shown me. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with an organisation that prioritises its athletes’ growth and well-being. As a cricketer, it’s crucial to be with a team that truly understands and nurtures my potential, and that’s exactly why I chose to sign with JSW Sports."

Divyanshu Singh, COO, JSW Sports, said, “Raghuvanshi and Shedge represent the future of Indian cricket. Both have shown exceptional talent and promise in their respective journeys, and we at JSW Sports are happy to be a part of his journey from here on.”