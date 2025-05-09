JioStar backs BCCI’s decision to suspend IPL amid India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi: JioStar on Friday expressed full support for the BCCI’s decision to indefinitely suspend the TATA IPL 2025, aligning itself firmly with national interests amid the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

The company, in a statement, emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity during this critical period.

“We, at JioStar, wholeheartedly support the BCCI’s decision to suspend TATA IPL 2025 and stand firmly committed to prioritise national interest over all other considerations,” the statement read.

“At this time, we must stand united with our country, support the government and our armed forces, and extend solidarity & support to the civilians affected. We will work with the BCCI to bring back the tournament at an appropriate time. JioStar will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the transition is managed in a seamless manner and everyone involved in the tournament broadcast returns home safely,” the broadcaster said.

The suspension of the IPL, which was set to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata, follows the mid-match cancellation of Thursday’s game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. The match was abruptly called off after air raid alerts were issued in neighbouring cities, including Jammu and Pathankot, amidst ongoing military tensions.

As reported earlier by BestMediaInfo.com, the Indian Premier League was put on hold as India and Pakistan remain locked in a tense standoff following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

“It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war,” a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league. The official added that the decision to pause the tournament was taken in light of the broader national security concerns.

The tense atmosphere has also impacted the advertising community, with multiple advertisers telling BestMediaInfo.com that they support the BCCI’s decision.

“IPL is about celebration. There is no point in continuing the tournament in such a tense atmosphere. We should come back to celebrate after teaching the neighbouring country a lesson. In any case, viewers are more worried about the war and are watching news channels for now,” a senior executive at a large FMCG company said.

Another senior marketer from an automobile manufacturer echoed this sentiment, saying, “Our government is more than capable of securing our players and countrymen. We can see the sentiment around IPL is impacted. We will support the government in any decision.”