IPL 2025 set to begin on March 14

New Delhi: The IPL 2025 season will begin on March 14 and conclude on May 25 with 84 matches.

According to the news reports, the IPL schedule for the next three years has been revealed, helping fans and teams plan ahead.

The 2026 season will also feature 84 matches, running from March 15 to May 31. The 2027 season will expand to 94 matches, starting on March 14 and ending on May 30.

Jiostar, the merged entity of Reliance Industries and Disney Star, together hold the streaming and broadcast rights for IPL. While IPL matches were previously streamed on JioCinema, it is expected that the series will return to Disney Hotstar for the 2025 season.