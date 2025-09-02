IBDF set to oppose government’s move to open TV audience measurement

New Delhi: The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) is set to oppose the draft amendments proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies.

Speaking to BestMediaInfo.com, sources in the IBDF have equivocally warned that letting in more players in the measurement space could destroy the credibility of ratings in India.

The IBDF sources said that the draft amendments proposed by the ministry will open the floodgates for multiple players to enter into the measurement space, which could eventually reduce the system to a free-for-all.

IBDF’s likely response to the consultation paper would wholeheartedly favour BARC as the best audience measurement system the country needs.

“If these amendments are implemented, anyone could get into the measurement game, undermining the veracity and credibility of the data rolled into a standalone currency for the broadcasting sector,” sources said.

“The worry is simple. If multiple measurement systems are allowed, each with its own methodology and backers, then every broadcaster or channel might find data that makes them look like the number one. An already fragmented news genre could descend into chaos, with viewers, advertisers and regulators unable to trust any single set of ratings,” said one of the sources BestMediaInfo.com spoke with.

The draft amendments propose opening up the audience measurement ecosystem beyond BARC, subject to guidelines and oversight. The Ministry has argued that more players could increase competition, bring innovation, and reduce reliance on a single provider.

The consultation paper also raises questions on the governance structure of BARC, transparency in data reporting, and the inclusion of digital platforms into a converged measurement framework.

Issued on July 2, 2025, the consultation paper highlighted the following issues with the current TRP system:

BARC does not track connected TV device viewership, despite it being a major trend. Existing policies had entry barriers that discouraged new players from entering the TV ratings sector. Cross-holding restrictions prevented broadcasters or advertisers from investing in rating agencies

The draft proposed removing these barriers, relaxing key provisions, and laying the groundwork for a multi-agency ecosystem that brings more transparency, innovation, and relevance to India’s audience measurement landscape.

What’s new in the draft amendment?

To address these limitations, the draft proposes several key changes:

Clause 1.4 modified: The previous rigid requirement on a company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) has been relaxed. The new clause simply prohibits activities like consultancy or advisory roles that may pose a conflict of interest with the main objective of ratings.

Entry barriers removed: Restrictive clauses 1.5 and 1.7, which blocked potential entrants, have been proposed for removal. This opens the door for new players to participate in audience measurement.

Cross-holding reconsidered: The new framework could allow broadcasters, advertisers, and tech partners to invest in or support new measurement agencies, encouraging innovation and stronger infrastructure.

Broadcasters, however, fear that the move is being pushed by those who stand to gain if alternative systems show them in a better light.

Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is one of the associations co-owning BARC. The association’s newly elected president, Srinivasan K Swamy, is also aligned with IBDF’s stance on the amendments in the audience rating system.

In a recent conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, Swamy had said, “BARC, as a rating agency, is doing the work and doing a good job. It is co-owned by IBDF, IAA, AAAI and ISA. I don’t think the market is big enough for two rating agencies.”

Pointing to international practices, he argued that most countries operate with a single measurement system. “Globally also, there’s only one rating agency in each country. There’s no point in looking at multiple because there’s no budget to support two rating systems,” he said.

Swamy underlined that instead of fragmenting resources, the industry must strengthen and reform BARC India. “Let’s fix the issues in the BARC rating system. Let the stakeholders get together and fix it rather than starting something new. You will never have money for two or more,” he added.