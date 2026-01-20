GTC Network announces worldwide launch of GTC Punjabi, GTC News and Punjabi Shorts

New Delhi: Punjabi broadcaster GTC Network has claimed it has successfully launched worldwide its three flagship channels, GTC Punjabi, GTC News and Punjabi Shorts, positioning the bouquet as an “AI-first” network spanning news and entertainment across screens.

In an Instagram post, Rabindra Narayan said the network’s “AI-first approach” has enabled the worldwide launch of the three channels. The post said that audiences can tune in to the channels on TV, mobile, set-top box or laptop, underlining a multi-platform distribution push.

The network pitched the offering as a wide-format Punjabi content play. “From news to music, from films to debates, from AI fiction series to Reality shows, GTC Network has got it all,” the post said.

GTC Network is led by Rabindra Narayan, who earlier served as President and Managing Director of PTC Network.