Govt envisions India as ‘net exporter’ of content; pushes WAVES Summit amid challenges

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Friday emphasised the government's vision to make India a net exporter of content.

Highlighting this vision, he expressed that myriad initiatives are being undertaken by the Indian government to support it.

Jaju connected virtually at the India Digital Summit and addressed the audience about the challenges and initiatives that are in place around the creator economy in India.

Sharing his whereabouts, Jaju mentioned that he was in Mumbai to attend the first board meeting of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, slated to be established in the financial capital.

Elaborating on the institute as an initiative, Jaju said, "This institution has been created to ensure that we have an institution that caters to the skill requirements for the animation, visual effects, comics, extended reality, and gaming segments."

Expanding further, Jaju said, "At the same time, it will be an institution that can allow us to spawn future enterprises in the media and entertainment landscape, and then become a hub for various spokes to come out all over the country. This will give the creative economy, which is now almost a confluence and intersection between art and technology, a significant boost."

Jaju briefly addressed the challenges that loom over the content landscape in India.

"We are aware of the challenges. There are challenges in terms of fake news and misinformation. There are challenges in terms of AI-driven recommendations, which can also inadvertently lead to algorithmic biases. We are also aware of the challenges that many of the creators are facing in terms of the inequitable returns that they get from the digital platforms," Jaju noted.

He further stated, "We are aware of the challenges in terms of copyright concerns, and at the same time, we are also aware of the challenges it poses in terms of its impact on children, as well as the engagement that happens in terms of the quality of the content, and especially the pornographic content, or the content that promotes disharmony and sexual violence."

As part of the efforts to address these challenges, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) will also launch the 'Create in India' Challenge, Season 1 as part of the WAVES summit.

The MIB will organise the WAVES summit in April this year in Mumbai.