Disney Star seeks over $100 mn discount on recent World Cup from ICC

New Delhi: Amid ongoing speculation about Jay Shah's potential appointment as ICC chairman, Disney Star is reportedly seeking to renegotiate its $3 billion broadcast deal with the ICC. If Shah takes the role, this will be a key issue on his agenda.

The deal began with the recent T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies, and Disney Star is now pushing for a reassessment of the overall contract valuation. This renegotiation request is distinct from the call for a World Cup delivery discount, as per the Cricbuzz report.

Star has reportedly sent two letters to the ICC, raising concerns that were also discussed at last month's Annual Conference in Colombo. Outgoing chairman Greg Barclay has engaged with ICC officials, but it appears the final decision will be made by the Board, which holds ultimate authority.

Broadcast deals generally lack refund clauses, making it uncertain how successful Star will be in persuading the ICC for compensation.

The report stated that Star is seeking a discount exceeding $100 million from the recent World Cup, citing multiple reasons, including the washout of the India-Canada game in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 15. India matches are high-value fixtures, and the broadcaster argues that the cancellation resulted in substantial financial losses.

While other matches, such as England vs. Scotland, USA vs. Ireland, and Sri Lanka vs. Nepal, were also washed out, Star has specifically emphasised the India-Canada game.

Before securing the four-year bid in August 2022, Star had initially entered into an agreement with Zee TV. However, Zee withdrew from its commitment following the collapse of its planned merger with Sony, leaving Star to shoulder the full $3 billion deal alone.

Star is also believed to have expressed concerns about the low-scoring semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa on June 26 at Tarouba, where Afghanistan was bowled out for 56 in just 11.5 overs. South Africa chased the target in under nine overs, leading to a lackluster match that didn’t meet World Cup semifinal expectations.

Additional issues raised by Star included the tournament's marketing strategy, the timing of matches in the US, and the low-scoring nature of the high-profile India-Pakistan game.