Cooking-comedy shows stir strong regional ad demand, JioStar data reveals

New Delhi: Cooking shows are not new to Indian television, nor is comedy. But when the two come together, the result seems to be catching quite a few eyes from both the viewers and advertisers.

According to the data sourced exclusively by BestMediaInfo.com from JioStar, the cook with laughter format is pulling a sizable share of sponsors, especially from the local and regional markets.

The data highlighted two recent launches that point to this trend. Kwatle Kitchen on Colors Kannada began its run with 10 advertisers in the first week, out of which six had local roots, covering 60% of its line-up.

In areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Cuckoo with Jaathirathnalu (CWJ) on Star Maa began with nine advertisers, 55% of which had local roots. Moreover, the show opened as the highest-rated non-fiction show in the market (TG: ABC 15-50 MF, Urban).

Take Cook with Comali Season 5 on Star Vijay, for instance. As per the data, the show reached 5.6 crore viewers nationally. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry alone, Cook with Comali touched the 5 crore viewership mark.

The Hindi market was ripe and ready for such a format, and hence entered Laughter Chef. Season 2 of the show emerged as the highest-rated non-fiction show of 2025, as per the claims of the network.

Other regional adaptations include Bombaat Bhojana (Star Suvarna) and Shitti Vajli Re (Star Pravah, Marathi).

But what exactly makes them so sticky?

It is the right blend of food, celebrity appeal, and comedy under one umbrella. The very structure is malleable enough to incorporate different languages, with adjustments made for the local masses, while retaining the core concept.

Additionally, there are multiple integration opportunities for advertisers within the format range; from organic product placements to co-branded storytelling, festive activations and influencer-led moments. The shows are designed for family viewing, which positions them as a lower-risk environment for brand association.

These formats are a tried and tested space for advertisers, and thus, it see repeat participation from advertisers such as Sakthi Masala, Mondelez, Maya Appliances, Philips, GRB Dairy and Kaleesuwari Refinery.

With local advertisers making up a sizable share of sponsors in new launches and a steady slate of regional spin-offs, the cook-with-comedy format appears set to hold its ground as a fixture in non-fiction entertainment. What do you think?