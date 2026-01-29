New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced plans to initiate formal consultations on Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) services, reflecting growing regulatory attention on the rapidly expanding internet-based broadcast segment.

The move comes amid industry calls for clarity on how FAST services should be governed within India’s evolving converged broadcasting ecosystem.

“Going ahead, we will be working on consultations relating to FAST services, recognising their role in the evolving converged broadcasting environment and the need to balance innovation with regulatory consistency, a level playing field, and trust,” TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said at the BES Expo in New Delhi, signalling a forthcoming policy review that could reshape OTT and broadcast linkages.

FAST services are internet-delivered TV channels that combine both traditional linear programming and on-demand content without a subscription fee, generating revenue through advertising rather than monthly charges.

Unlike subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms, FAST channels offer free access to curated streams that resemble linear television but are delivered over connected TVs and smart devices.

The category has gained traction globally and in India. According to industry reports, the Indian connected TV market has seen robust growth in FAST viewership, with a significant surge in viewing hours and ad impressions as connected TV penetration rises.

In October 2025, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com that a regulatory framework for FAST channels is under active consideration, aimed at addressing the accelerating growth of the FAST ecosystem and bringing parity between licensed broadcasters and internet-based services.

Industry stakeholders argue that FAST services blur the lines between traditional broadcast and OTT. They offer viewers free, ad-funded programming that can include news, sports and entertainment, while advertisers benefit from advanced targeting capabilities and contextual placements.

However, FAST platforms currently operate with limited regulatory oversight compared with licensed broadcasters who are required to obtain licences, pay fees, and comply with content and ownership norms. BestMediaInfo.com earlier highlighted that this has led to concerns about an uneven playing field, with FAST operators bypassing regulatory requirements applicable to cable and satellite channels.

Lahoti framed the planned FAST consultation within a larger strategy to modernise India’s broadcasting regulatory framework, encompassing ground-based broadcasting and digital radio.

The consultation process is expected to deliver clarity on how FAST services should be regulated in India, balancing innovation with competitive fairness and consumer trust.

As connected TV adoption grows and FAST becomes an integral part of the viewing landscape, TRAI’s regulatory framework will be closely watched by broadcasters, platform providers and advertisers alike.