Education sector leads print advertising in H1 2024 with 19% share of ad space: TAM Adex

New Delhi: TAM data for print advertising in the first half of 2024 revealed that the education sector dominated with a 19% share of ad space, followed by services at 15%, and the auto sector at 13%.

The top three sectors maintained their positions from the same period in 2023, with the top five sectors, which also include banking/finance/investment, and retail, accounting for over 60% of total print ad space.

Notably, telecom products emerged as a new entrant in the top 10 sectors.

In the automotive category, cars saw a 25% increase in ad space compared to H1 2023. The cellular phones-smartphones category experienced the highest growth, expanding 2.9 times compared to the previous year.

Among the 105,000+ brands advertised in print, the top 10 brands included three from the auto sector and four from education.

Maruti Suzuki India led the advertisers, followed by SBS Biotech. Samsung India made a significant leap, moving from 30th to 6th place in H1 2024.

Eight of the top 10 advertisers from 2023 remained in the top tier, with notable advancements from Samsung and Kent Ro Systems. Honda Shine 100 was the leading brand in print ads, followed by Aakash Medical/IIT-JEE/Foundation.

Together, Hindi and English publications accounted for over 60% of ad volume in both 2023 and 2024.

Sales promotions represented 28% of the total ad space in print during H1 2024, while overall ad space per publication grew by 5% compared to the first half of 2023.