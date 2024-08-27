YouTube hikes price of Premium subscription plans

New Delhi: YouTube has significantly increased the prices of its Premium subscription plans in India.
The cost of individual and student plans has risen by 12 to 15%, while the family plan has seen a steep 58% hike.
Previously, YouTube's individual and student monthly plans were priced at Rs 129 and Rs 79, respectively. These have now been raised to Rs 149 for the individual plan and Rs 89 for the student plan.
The family plan, which was earlier available for Rs 189 per month, will now cost Rs 299.
Other Premium plans have also seen price increases. The individual prepaid monthly plan has gone up from Rs 139 to Rs 159, and the prepaid quarterly plan is now priced at Rs 459, up from Rs 399.
Additionally, the annual prepaid plan for individual users has risen by Rs 200, from Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,490.
In February, YouTube reported having over 100 million paid subscribers across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, a significant increase from 80 million in November 2022.