Tata Play’s ‘Superhit Serials’ brings back Star Plus’ serials of 2000s

Delhi: Tata Play announced the launch of Tata Play Superhit Serials. This new Value-Added Service aims to bring back the shows of 2000s for the subscribers.
Powered by Star Plus, the service will feature the reruns of the channel’s shows no longer available on any TV channel.
Tata Play Superhit Serials will feature a lien-up including ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’, ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, as well as period dramas with collection of characters and stories like ‘Hatim’, ‘Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan’, and the romance drama ‘Navya.’
Commenting on the launch, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Our research revealed a significant demand for beloved classic shows. With a sizeable audience reminiscing about iconic properties like Kasautii, Kahaani, etc., we recognised the need to revisit and curate these groundbreaking programs that till date enjoys a strong resonance in the minds of the viewers. We collaborated with Star Plus to revitalize these gems and bring their timeless appeal back to families in the form of Tata Play Superhit Serials.”
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata Play to bring back some of Star Plus' most beloved serials that have left an indelible mark on Indian television. This initiative goes beyond merely reviving classics; it's about reigniting the excitement and anticipation among our viewers who cherish these timeless stories and characters,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head – Distribution and International, Disney Star. “Audiences, across generations, can fully immerse themselves in these shows, which still resonate today, through a seamless, ad-free viewing experience. Our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment that resonates with viewers and stands the test of time remains at the core of everything we do,” he added.
The reruns will feature actors such as Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, Cezanne Khan, Ali Asgar, Rupali Ganguli, Haussain Kuwajerwala, Juhi Parmar, Sudha Chandran, Hiten Tejwani, Kiku Sharda, Anita Hassanandani, Eijaz Khan, Iqbal Khan and many more. Characters like Prerna, Parvati, Komolika, Mr. Bajaj, Anurag Basu will return to Indian homes through this offering.