Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT joins hands with Sri Adhikari Brothers

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has recently announced a collaboration with Sri Adhikari Brothers Digital Network Pvt. Ltd. As part of this partnership, the Indian public broadcaster will feature the digital network's content on its OTT platform, WAVES. The collaboration will include access to broadcast channels - Mastiii, Maiboli, and Dabangg - which are part of the Sri Adhikari Brothers portfolio.
Markand Adhikari, Chairman Emeritus of Sri Adhikari Brothers Network, described the partnership as a "homecoming," reflecting on the early days of his career. He remarked, “Whatever Adhikari Brothers is today is because of the massive reach of Doordarshan. We feel like it’s a homecoming, and I am confident that once again, we will provide quality entertainment for our audiences.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Kailasnath Adhikari, Managing Director of Sri Adhikari Brothers Network, added, “I have grown up watching Doordarshan and consider it my home. We are filled with pride and will always put our best foot forward to ensure this association thrives in the years to come.”
Prasar Bharati is making significant strides to enhance the accessibility and diversity of its OTT platform, WAVES. In a recent development, the pubcaster also partnered with Jio Stores, enabling WAVES to be listed on the platform. This move is expected to expand its digital reach across Indian households.