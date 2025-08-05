Exclusive: In a first, Prasar Bharati to allow faceless content submission on WAVES OTT

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati is preparing to roll out a new content onboarding system for its OTT platform, WAVES, aimed at democratising access for creators and eliminating gatekeeping in the sourcing process.
The new model, expected to be announced in August, is being described internally as a “transparent and faceless” system.
As per sources, it is designed to ensure that independent creators and production houses can pitch their content directly to WAVES without going through intermediaries or pre-existing networks.
“Most OTT platforms are still inaccessible to a large number of creators. There are agents and middlemen in the market. The new system will do away with all that. We are building a structure that is fair and open, something no Indian OTT has done before,” a senior official familiar with the development told BestMediaInfo.com.
Although details of the new model are yet to be disclosed officially, the change is being positioned as part of WAVES' broader effort to function as a public service platform that reflects diverse voices from across the country.
With the new system in place, independent creators will be able to submit content or proposals directly, with decisions made via a faceless, rule-based process.
The announcement is likely to coincide with Independence Day, reinforcing the public broadcaster’s vision of an inclusive digital ecosystem.
The public broadcaster recently introduced subscription plans for its OTT platform. The plan involves a hybrid model, with several titles behind a paywall while other content remains available for free.
The pubcaster has introduced two paid subscription plans, Platinum and Diamond, while the free subscription is called Gold.
The Platinum subscription costs users Rs 999 annually for Ultra HD content across four devices. This plan offers a flat 10% discount on rentals. Rentals are a part of a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) model, allowing users to access premium content.
The Diamond plan is available annually for Rs 350, offering HD content across two devices. This plan does not offer any discount on rentals. The plan is also available on a quarterly and monthly basis, costing Rs 85 for a quarter and Rs 30 per month.