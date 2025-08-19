OTTplay partners with Amazon Prime to extend Prime Lite benefits

New Delhi: OTTplay Premium has partnered with Amazon Prime to make Prime Lite subscriptions available to its customers in India.
The Prime Lite offering will be accessible in two ways, as part of bundled packages through OTTplay’s partner internet service providers (ISPs) such as NetPlus, KCCL, NXT, Railtel and others across more than 1,000 cities and towns, and as a top-up priced at Rs 799 per year for OTTplay Premium subscribers.
Through the partnership, OTTplay users will be able to access Prime Video’s catalogue of Indian and international originals, films, and series in HD quality with ads, along with other Prime Lite benefits. These include unlimited free same-day/next-day delivery, access to everyday Prime offers, and early access to shopping events such as Prime Day and the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
“At Prime Video, we remain committed to making it even more convenient for customers across India to access our diverse library of Indian and international Originals, movies, series, and more,” said Shilangi Mukherji, director and head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India.
“This collaboration with OTTplay not only further simplifies access to Prime Video’s high-quality content selection but also delivers additional shopping and shipping benefits through Prime Lite, from unlimited free One-day/Two-day delivery across millions of products to early access to exclusive deals, and much more.”
Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO, OTTplay, said, “This is a significant moment for us. Prime Video is a global leader in entertainment and bringing it to our platform reflects our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and accessible video streaming experience in India. We are certain that our customers will appreciate the exciting combination of entertainment and other Prime benefits offered through this collaboration.”
OTTplay Premium currently provides bundled subscriptions to more than 30 OTT platforms and uses an AI-driven interface to personalise content discovery for users. With over 1,000 ISP partners, it also combines content access with connectivity.