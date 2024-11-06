I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju reveals plans for Prasar Bharati’s OTT launch

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Tuesday revealed plans for the launch of Prasar Bharati's OTT channel at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
The film gala will run from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa.
"The content creator will have the Intellectual Property (IP) (rights), and we will try the revenue-sharing model,” Jaju told reporters at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai.
“It is not just normal content being available on it, there will be live channels running on it, we are creating a marketplace, and we will show archival content of the country. We've about 2,000 titles in our archives and we will bring that out," he added.
Jaju said that in the photo division, there will be shown about 1-2 crore heritage photos.
"So, OTT doesn't mean we will only show series, but we will bring other archival content. We are hopeful that our subscription will increase, accordingly the popularity will rise, so we'll have a tool to take our content globally," he said.
The much-anticipated family-oriented streaming service was initially revealed in 2023.
Despite the dominance of various international private OTT giants such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5 and Netflix within the nation, Prasar Bharati decided to venture into the streaming arena, driven by the demand for content that is both clear and suitable for families.
Originally, there was speculation that the platform would debut in July of this year.