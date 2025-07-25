Behind the ban: How the govt built its case against ‘obscene’ OTT apps

New Delhi: The Indian government’s decision to block 25 OTT platforms for hosting obscene and vulgar content was not a knee-jerk reaction. In a document detailing the internal process, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) followed an extensive consultative and evidence-based approach before directing the intermediaries to disable the access to these platforms.
According to the document, the blocking order, issued on July 23, 2025, followed consultations with key ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Electronics and IT, and Legal Affairs.
The MIB also engaged with industry bodies such as FICCI and CII, along with experts in women’s and child rights, to assess the gravity and legality of the content in question.
The platforms blocked include a mix of popular and lesser-known names such as Ullu, ALTT (owned by Balaji Telefilms), Big Shots App, Desiflix, NeonX VIP, Boomex, and Mojflix. In total, 26 websites and 14 mobile applications (9 on Google Play Store and 5 on Apple App Store) were ordered to be taken down.
The nature of the content cited in the government's dossier includes “sexual innuendos,” “prolonged sexually explicit scenes involving nudity,” and in some cases, “pornographic content.”
Several of these platforms depicted sexually explicit material even in the context of familial relationships, prompting the Ministry to invoke Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 2000, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
The process began in mid-2024 when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) raised red flags over platforms like Ullu and ALTT. This was followed by multiple public grievances and complaints alleging repeated violations of content norms.
The MIB had earlier intervened to get specific shows taken down. For instance, Ullu’s ‘House Arrest’ was removed in May 2025 after official intervention. Prior to the ban, the Ministry had issued a general advisory in February 2025 and specific warnings to all 25 platforms in September 2024. Yet, the platforms continued to stream or relaunch objectionable content.
Adding to the government's concerns was the revelation that five of the banned platforms, previously blocked in March 2024, resumed operations under new domain names, a move viewed as a direct circumvention of regulatory oversight.
Interestingly, some of these platforms were already under scrutiny by the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), a self-regulatory body chaired by a former Supreme Court judge.
The Council found repeated instances of platforms editing or removing obscene scenes only temporarily, before re-uploading unedited versions, as in the case of over 100 web series removed and then reinstated by Ullu.
With mounting evidence and failed self-regulation, the MIB invoked its powers under the IT Act and Rules to mandate ISPs to block public access to the 25 platforms, cementing one of the most sweeping regulatory actions against OTT content in India.