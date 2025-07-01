Will the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy hit Diljit Dosanjh’s brand value?

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 has triggered a social media storm, not for its storyline, but for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The cross-border casting has drawn nationalist backlash, stirred online outrage, and raised questions about possible risks to Dosanjh’s brand equity.

In today’s boycott-driven climate, where perception can overshadow performance, brands are watching closely.

Commanding Rs 1–2 crore per endorsement deal, Dosanjh’s portfolio includes global names like Levi’s, Coca-Cola, and Gucci, along with several fashion, tech, and FMCG players. But even global icons aren’t completely insulated from local controversies.

Despite the noise, brand and marketing experts believe the fallout will likely be short-lived. Most agree that Dosanjh’s core brand value remains largely intact.

Sandeep Goyal

“This is a storm in a teacup. No bad intentions, just bad timing,” said Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions. “Controversies like these come and go. The demand by certain vested interests to remove him from an under-production film feels rather extraneous. Diljit has emerged as a powerful figure who can hold his own, and his patriotism is not diminished simply because he has a Pakistani co-star. Honestly, it’s much ado about nothing.”

Jagriti Motwani

Jagriti Motwani, Chief, Indexnation and Cha-Chi Communications, added, “We are emotional beings that have moments of extreme hate and extreme love, and both can happen in a very short span. While I do feel that there is a momentary hit to Dosanjh’s image, it is unlikely to leave a lasting mark.”

Hamsini Shivkumar

Hamsini Shivkumar, Founder, Leapfrog Strategy Consulting, agreed that the situation might result in a temporary setback. “A temporary dip in his popularity during this phase is possible. However, once the Indo-Pak situation improves and some time has passed since the release of Sardaar Ji 3, things are likely to stabilise.”

She further noted, “National brands or government-linked brands will stay away from Diljit. His endorsement fee should remain unchanged. Staying silent is the best course of action in this situation, while maintaining a neutral stance.”

Nisha Sampath

Nisha Sampath, Managing Partner, Bright Angles Consulting, echoed this view, “Diljit is a huge icon and has a genuine connection with young Punjabi audiences not just in India but around the world. While there will definitely be a short-term impact, in the long term his endorsement value will not change, as long as he continues to be a valued entertainer and hit maker.”

Speaking on brand behaviour, Sampath pointed out, “Brands whose founders place a high value on patriotism or the 'Made in India' sentiment, as well as those that are traditionally risk-averse, such as mass FMCG and financial companies, may exercise caution in associating with him at this point. Most brands tend to adopt a strategy of ‘strategic silence’ in such situations, typically pulling ads off air temporarily to avoid negative backlash. That’s likely the extent of action most brands will take in this case.”

Lloyd Mathias

Lloyd Mathias, business strategist, offered a more cautious tone, “I think Diljit should have been a little more watchful, as there were bound to be ramifications. He can’t take his popularity for granted. As for his brand value, yes, there may be some short-term impact from the controversy. However, given the scale of his popularity, I believe he will be able to regain much of it over time. There might be a temporary dip, but in the long run, he is well-positioned.”

Mathias also noted that for now, brands can afford to remain silent, “People generally understand that brand endorsements with a personality do not imply responsibility for every action of that individual. In this particular case, yes, it was a bit of an indiscretion on Diljit’s part, but it’s not something that requires immediate brand intervention. The controversy is likely to blow over.”

He advised Dosanjh to issue a simple clarification: “He should state that the shoot took place when border tensions weren’t high. A simple, honest acknowledgement that the act was inadvertent, and a reassurance to Indian audiences that he will be more cautious in the future about working with Pakistani performers, would help mitigate the situation.”

Ashish Bhasin

Ashish Bhasin, Founder, Bhasin Consultancy Group, also urged restraint, “Sometimes these situations fizzle out quickly, and at other times, something that starts small can snowball into an avalanche. So, I would say this is a wait-and-watch situation. At this stage, it would be wise for most brands to avoid publicly highlighting their association with him. Some may even consider long-term dissociation, depending on how the situation evolves. Overall, a cautious and measured response seems to be the approach most brands should take.”

Digital metrics say otherwise

While the controversy brews, Dosanjh’s social media traction suggests he remains unfazed by the noise. According to KlugKlug estimates, his recent engagement rates have nearly doubled, reaching around 6%.

Kalyan Kumar

“He seems still on track on social media. Nothing has changed in terms of his profile. His fans are fairly die-hard. He has been a fairly neutral person,” said Kalyan Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, KlugKlug.

The data shows that out of 11,000 comments on his last post, 69% were extremely positive, 8% negative, and 23% neutral, reflecting over 90% approval in sentiment.

A Qoruz report places his engagement rate at 2.46%, driven by a largely male, Indian audience in the 25–34 age group. Dosanjh commands 25.8 million followers, with an average of 6.32 lakh likes and 2,500 comments per post, making him one of India’s most engaging celebrities online.

The verdict: Resilience over reaction

While national sentiment may sway a few endorsement decisions, Dosanjh’s cult status, international reach, and digital dominance offer strong brand protection. His audience isn’t walking away, and for now, neither are most brands.

Because beneath the headlines and hashtags, there’s still a man making music, building moments, and entertaining millions, one Gucci jogger at a time.