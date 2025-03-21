We aim to achieve one of the highest visibilities in FY26, says Tata Motors’ Vivek Srivatsa

New Delhi: With the next financial year right around the corner, Tata Motors has revealed big marketing plans for FY26. The homegrown automaker is aligning its efforts to be “one of the brands with the highest visibility.”

In an exclusive conference, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told BestMediaInfo.com that he anticipates Tata Motors to be one of the brands with the highest visibility on all fronts—traditional, digital, or social.

Calling it “a packed year in terms of product launches,” Srivatsa said, “We will be very visible this coming financial year.”

Tata Motors, on Thursday, announced its association with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for its passenger and electric vehicle range. With Vicky playing a key role across multiple brand initiatives, this collaboration will kick off with a campaign for the Tata Curvv, titled ‘Take the Curvv,’ this IPL season.

This will be the ninth year of Tata Motors' association with the Indian Premier League. Throwing light on the plans to amalgamate their new association with the IPL 2025, Srivatsa stated, “We have always been extremely aggressive in marketing, especially around the IPL, and we will continue the same way.”

As revealed by Srivasta, Kaushal will be part of all the IPL campaigns that Tata Motors will catapult during the matches. “IPL is India’s biggest property—no other property will give more reach or frequency like IPL does. So, when you use a popular face or a celebrity in a big campaign, the recognition and recall multiplies exponentially,” he said.

The auto giant has made a series of 20-second IPL commercials, solely based on the premise of IPL, that feature the Bollywood actor. Zooming in on the details, Srivatsa said, “People will get to see a lot of Tata Curvv branding, both on screens and on the ground. The cars will also be on display. We also have a very big marketing campaign in the works for television, the face of which will be Vicky Kaushal.”

This celebrity association by Tata Motors has come to light after a years-long hiatus from such a marketing move. On being asked if this step is taken in light of Tesla announcing its entry in India, Srivatsa told BestMediaInfo.com that “the campaign has nothing to do with any competitor coming in.”

Boasting a varied price band, “starting below 6 lakhs and going beyond 35 lakhs,” Srivatsa shared that the company is aiming at penetrating deeper into the country. Association with Kaushal and an aggressive marketing stance for IPL are the secret sauces that Tata Motors is holding on to to achieve the feat.

Tata Motors, after a substantial gap, went ahead with onboarding a Bollywood actor. However, the company, claiming to be a disruptor and the one to walk on unconventional paths, missed out on having a female face on the Tata Curvv campaigns. Answering the query around this, Srivatsa mentioned that Tata Group is not into “lip service.” “If the personality of the person is relevant to the product, we will take anybody on board,” the CCO said.

Commenting on the association with Tata Motors, actor Vicky Kaushal said, “I am thrilled to make my foray into the world of cars with Tata Motors—a homegrown brand that has redefined how India travels.

The ‘Take the Curvv’ campaign is the perfect launchpad for this association, as it embodies the spirit of breaking barriers by following your heart, taking the road less travelled and coming out even stronger. I look forward to collaborating on ground-breaking projects with the Tata Motors family and sharing our story with the world.”