Video ads to dominate brands’ festive strategies, taking 72% share in channels mix: MiQ

New Delhi: According to the MiQ Festive survey of 2,200 shoppers, video advertising will dominate brand channel mixes this festive season, taking up 72% of the share, while the remaining will go to display ads.

Of the video ad share, 20% will go to YouTube, 18% to both CTV and programmatic, and 16% to OTT.

The survey also predicts video ads will drive 1.12x more engagement, while display ads will see a 1.46x increase. However, media costs have risen by 2.13x.

MiQ highlighted the importance of a full-funnel approach, noting that festive shoppers begin their research three weeks before festivals.

Shoppers focus on product reviews, design, discounts, customer service, specifications, and store availability.

Popular products include earphones, smartwatches, and mobiles, with brand loyalty shifting toward value for money.

The survey's respondents were 63.57% male, mainly between 35 and 44 years old, parents living in Tier 1 and 2 cities, with high household incomes.