Tata Motors to focus marketing efforts on EV growth, leverages IPL for high-impact visibility

New Delhi: Tata Motors is doubling down on its commitment to grow India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, with marketing efforts in 2025 squarely focused on expanding the category.

Speaking to BestMediaInfo.com, Pooja Asar, Head – Marketing, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, shared that the company’s campaigns will highlight its strong and diverse EV product portfolio, drive awareness about charging infrastructure, and push the narrative toward achieving price parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

“As India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, we’re concentrating our marketing efforts on growing the EV category by focusing on our strong product portfolio, the widest in the category, which is aligned to diverse customer use cases, efforts in growing the charging infrastructure, and achieving price parity with ICE vehicles,” said Asar.

She added that consumer confidence in EV technology is naturally increasing as more manufacturers enter the segment and more EVs become visible on Indian roads.

“With multiple new manufacturers entering the segment, consumer confidence in EV technology will naturally increase as more vehicles hit the roads. Given this evolving landscape, raising awareness about EVs is more crucial than ever,” said Asar.

Tata Motors is deploying a 360-degree media mix across digital platforms, including content creators and influencers, supplemented by television, Connected TV, and print media. “Together, this 360-degree communication mix is playing a key role in shaping our campaign and media strategy for the year,” Asar noted.

One of the most prominent pillars of Tata Motors' 2025 marketing strategy is its association with the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL), where the brand continues as an associate partner for the eighth consecutive year.

“The Tata IPL is one of the biggest properties in India and we have enjoyed this long-standing partnership,” said Asar, highlighting how the brand has custom-designed campaigns tailored to the fast-evolving nature of both the tournament and consumer behaviour.

This IPL, Tata Motors introduced a brand moment during the coin toss. Instead of the traditional handover, a remote-controlled miniature Tata Curvv now delivers the coin to the pitch before each match. “This innovation has been highly appreciated by our audience as well,” Asar stated.

Beyond the coin toss moment, Tata Motors has ensured broad-based visibility through on-pitch branding, commentator mentions, and cross-platform advertising on TV, Connected TV, handheld, and digital platforms.

Asar said, “The integrations include displays on the pitch, broadcast mentions by the commentators and brand campaign films. We are also active across TV, connected TV, handheld, and digital platforms. These interventions are complemented by our association with Vicky Kaushal. The first campaign from this partnership, ‘#TakeTheCurvv’ went live with our IPL association announcement and remains one of the highlights of the season.

Last month, Tata Motors announced its association with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for its passenger and electric vehicle range. With Vicky playing a key role across multiple brand initiatives, this collaboration kicked off with a campaign for the Tata Curvv, titled ‘Take the Curvv,’ this IPL season.