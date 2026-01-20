New Delhi: Slay Media has expanded its operations to Bengaluru as part of its growth in India, establishing a local team to support its creative and growth marketing work with a focus on AI-led processes.

The move brings the agency closer to Bengaluru’s startup and technology ecosystem, with the team expected to work across sectors including technology, fintech and consumer brands.

According to the company, the Bengaluru operation will contribute to initiatives spanning brand strategy, content systems, performance marketing and AI-powered creative execution.

“Today, brands need clarity, speed, and measurable results. This expansion gives us the chance to partner more closely with forward-thinking brands, building teams that combine strategic insight with AI-driven creativity,” said Khushboo Mulani, Founder of Slay Media.

The Bengaluru team will also function as a talent and innovation hub, supporting the agency’s broader focus on scalable creative solutions as brands respond to evolving digital demands.