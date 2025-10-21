New Delhi: Sindhuu Govindarajan has taken on the role of Vice President of marketing at Tata Consumer Products, overseeing the company’s Foods division. She previously spent over seven years at Unilever, where she led strategy, innovation, and brand equity for Surf Excel South Asia, a billion-euro business.

Reflecting on her transition, Govindarajan wrote on LinkedIn, “The HUL street, the magic I walked into every day at 8:30 am when all the world’s problems disappeared for those brief few minutes of calm and when that coffee at Bru made me feel ready to conquer the day.”

She aded, “I only wish that I could carry all the magical energy from this street with me for a lifetime. After all, the magic is in the people and I’m sure the relationships I carry with me are for a lifetime.”

Prior to her tenure at Unilever, Govindarajan held several senior roles in global consumer goods companies. At Reckitt, she managed innovation for Dettol across personal care, hand wash, wound care, and surface care, and led the fabric care brands Vanish and Robin.

Her experience at Procter & Gamble included trade and shopper marketing for Hair Care brands such as Head & Shoulders and Pantene, as well as managing Walmart accounts and modern trade operations.

Govindarajan’s career spans over a decade of experience across brand strategy, innovation, marketing, and business leadership, with roles across India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

She closed her LinkedIn post quoting Sanjiv Mehta: “From one great organisation to another, continuing to be at the heart of the India growth story.”