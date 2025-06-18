Secret Sauce Communications to handle PR mandate for Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala

New Delhi: Secret Sauce Communications, a national corporate reputation and public relations agency, has been appointed the PR and corporate reputation partner for Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala. The beverage brand, operated by Karnataka-based SG Corporates, is planning a wider national expansion for its flagship product.
The partnership is expected to focus on enhancing brand reputation, supporting thought leadership initiatives, and executing PR campaigns targeted at a national audience.
With growing interest in ethnic flavours among younger consumers, SG Corporates is aiming to scale up the distribution of Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala across India.
Megha Shankar, Director, Strategy & Marketing at SG Corporates, said, “Bindu with its rich legacy in South India & as a proud Make in India brand, is now set to expand nationwide, introducing our much-loved Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala to a wider audience while staying true to our roots. Our focus is bridging tradition with innovation to make the brand relevant for today’s Gen Z and millennial consumers. With this partnership, we aim to create strong consumer connections and establish Bindu as one of the leading beverage brands across India.”
Shalini Gupta, Founder & Director, Secret Sauce Communications, added, “We are happy to partner with House of Bindu which has a rich legacy and strong consumer connect. With our unique narrative, thought leadership and PR approach in crafting an identity we hope to manage perceptions and thus help them gain new market success. This association is a testimony to the dedication and impact-driven approach of our team. Our goal is to partner and position House of Bindu as a leading food and beverage company with innovative ethnic flavors and strong sense of the customer pulse across India.”