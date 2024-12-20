Parag Milk Foods to partner with high-impact media properties in H1 2025: Akshali Shah

New Delhi: With an increased focus on marketing, Parag Milk Foods has strategised to partner with high-impact media properties in the first half of 2025.

In an exclusive interview with BestMediaInfo.com, Akshali Shah, Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods, shared, “Our advertising budget has doubled over the last couple of years. We aim to be part of a significant impact property in the next six months, as we believe in making a strong marketing presence.”

Recently, Parag Milk Foods partnered with MTV Roadies to promote its Avvatar whey protein brand.

Shah also highlighted its association with the popular stand-up comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatraon, which is a hit in the western region.

Parag, which sells brands like Go, Gowardhan, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar, has shifted from being a sales-driven company to a marketing-driven one, according to Shah.

She revealed that the company allocates 4% of its top line to marketing, ensuring continued growth.

Beyond traditional advertising, Parag is also heavily invested in influencer marketing, having collaborated with over 500 micro-influencers for campaigns, including luxury experiences like Pride of Cows.

For its whey protein brand, Avvatar, Parag has opted for influencer marketing rather than celebrity endorsements. Shah said, “This always-on campaign has helped us grow market share by 70% to 80% annually. Avvatar Protein has become one of our fastest-growing categories in the sports nutrition sector."

Parag Milk Foods’ media budget is around Rs 120 crore, managed by Madison Media Ultra.

Shah explained that 60% of the budget is allocated to TV, with 40% directed towards e-commerce, influencers, and digital channels.

She elaborated on their media strategy, stating, “We focus on sustainment marketing in regions like Maharashtra and Gujarat, where we are strong. In the Hindi-speaking belt, we invest heavily in customer acquisition, allocating 60% of the budget for new customers in North India.”

Shah further noted that in South India, the strategy focuses entirely on brand awareness and customer acquisition, given the relatively low presence of the brand.

To reach both trade partners and direct consumers, Parag employs a comprehensive marketing strategy. Shah said the company runs a dedicated trade marketing team, offering monthly schemes to shop owners, especially in mom-and-pop stores, while focusing on modern trade for products like cheese.

According to Shah, influencer marketing and targeting younger audiences, not just the women of the house, have been key trends in the dairy industry this year and will continue to shape the market.

Parag Milk Foods, established in 1992, is a leading dairy firm in the country. The company reported a 16% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 29.21 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 25.19 crore last year. Its total income also rose to Rs 878.43 crore from Rs 803.74 crore in Q2 FY2025.

In a market dominated by players like Amul and Mother Dairy, Parag is aiming to close the gap with premiumisation. Premiumisation and new product development will be crucial to expanding nationwide and meeting the country’s protein requirements through our Avatar brand,” she said.

Shah explained, “Premiumisation is a key trend we foresee in the coming years. We plan to expand our categories, add new products, and focus on health and nutrition.”

Shah noted that the dairy industry, larger than rice and wheat combined, is dominated by regional players, with no national brands in Delhi. She anticipates consolidation over the next 10 to 15 years due to large volumes and good margins.

Parag’s unique offerings, such as Pride of Cows and whey protein, help it stand out. Despite challenges like adulteration, Shah emphasised that strong supply chains and clear communication are key to gaining consumer trust and maintaining product quality.

Looking ahead, Shah shared Parag’s goal of becoming a Rs 10,000 crore company in the next five years. “We aim to achieve this with products like Gowardhan and Go Cheese.