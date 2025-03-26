Our marketing spend driven by competitive edge, not just sales: Birla Opus CEO

New Delhi: Paint brand Birla Opus, a part of Grasim Industries under the Aditya Birla Group, has been making aggressive marketing moves since its launch last year, aiming to carve a space in a market dominated by well-established paint brands.

The brand is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to compete with established players.

In an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, Rakshit Hargave, CEO of Birla Opus, emphasised that the brand’s marketing investment is not just tied to sales volume but to the need for strong brand visibility in a competitive landscape.

“Our marketing budget isn’t just a percentage of sales—it’s driven by how much we need to advertise to stand out against established paint brands,” Hargave said.

Despite being a newcomer, Birla Opus is already making a mark. “If you look at total aided recall, our 360-degree media strategy across digital platforms has already positioned us alongside the top three brands—despite other paint brands’ 50-year legacy. Our marketing approach is bold and aggressive,” Hargave added.

Birla Opus goes all out sponsoring high-impact media properties

After sponsoring the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy on JioStar, Birla Opus is doubling down on cricket by becoming one of the major sponsors of IPL 2025.

As part of its IPL partnership, the brand has launched the Indian Colours League, an initiative that embodies its brand philosophy, "Duniya Ko Rang Do".

This campaign creatively blends the essence of cricket with paint, where the colours of the two competing teams dynamically fuse to form a new and exclusive shade before each match. Players from opposing IPL teams will discuss the significance of their team colours, and as they speak, their colours will blend in real-time to create a one-of-a-kind Birla Opus Paints shade that represents the match’s spirit.

Watch the 'Duniya Ko Rang Do' ad:

Watch the Indian Colours League initiative:

Beyond cricket, Birla Opus is also leveraging television to target homeowners and decision-makers. The brand has associated with popular shows such as Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol, ensuring a well-rounded mix of sports and entertainment in its media strategy.

“We believe our target audience—aged 30 and above, who are potential paint buyers—still watches a lot of television. Cricket, in particular, is a major focus for us, which is why we have heavily invested in it,” Hargave added.

Experiential retail and grassroots marketing drive expansion

Despite its strong focus on traditional advertising, Birla Opus is banking on experiential retail to build deeper consumer connections. The brand recently launched two Birla Opus Paint Studios in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, adding to its existing stores in Gurugram and Lucknow.

With an eye on nationwide expansion, the company plans to open additional experience centres in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Surat in the coming months.

“We are aiming at neighborhood marketing, personally approaching interior designers and architects to invite them to our experiential stores. We will host workshops, including children’s programmes on colours, with tickets available on platforms like BookMyShow,” Hargave revealed.

Birla Opus is also leveraging word-of-mouth marketing for its unique Paint Craft service. The company is using grassroots-level marketing to establish brand visibility, with a strong emphasis on dealer and contractor relationships.

“Our market research reflects our progress. The number of franchises and dealerships we have opened within a year is a testament to our strategy. We also offer 10% extra paint for free on all emulsion paints—something no other brand does. Our customised exhibition vans travel from town to town, helping us connect with local communities, dealers, and contractors.”

Even though Birla Opus leans on traditional advertising, the brand name itself is an unconventional choice—it omits the word “paint.” However, the company believes this is an advantage.

Hargave said, “We want people to recognise our category, but once we build brand equity, the name itself will stand strong.”

He added, “What also sets us apart is our Pixar-style animation films, innovative warranty programs, and digital ecosystem that enables paint purchases via e-commerce.”

Navigating a tough economy with aggressive growth plans

Despite economic headwinds impacting various sectors, Birla Opus remains on a steady growth trajectory. While acknowledging that growth could have been faster in a more favourable market, Hargave remains optimistic.

“The economy hasn’t impacted us, but we could have grown faster. Since we started from zero, we are growing every quarter. We believe this slowdown is cyclical, and in fact, we expect to end March with a high single-digit market share, depending on how others perform.”

The company aims to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in revenue within the next three years.

With aggressive marketing, high-impact cricket sponsorships, experiential retail, and neighborhood-level engagement, Birla Opus is aiming to disrupt the Rs 62,000 crore Indian paint market. The company is betting on a mix of digital, TV, grassroots marketing, and experiential activations to create a lasting impact.

As part of its digital evolution, Birla Opus is integrating performance marketing and IT-enabled CRM systems to track and attract potential customers. The brand is actively exploring AI-driven consumer engagement.

“Even as the brand is still being built, we are investing in digital campaigns. Soon, one of our campaigns will feature consumer involvement with AI elements,” he concluded.