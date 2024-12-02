Omnichannel marketing strategies: Insights from Nestle and VIDA at MMA's Data Unplugged

New Delhi: Marketers constantly discuss omnichannel marketing and how data can be used to create seamless, personalised experiences across multiple channels.

Along similar lines, marketers gathered for a fireside chat at the Data Unplugged Delhi edition of the Mobile Marketers Association to discuss omnichannel engagement strategies powered by data.

Chandan Mukherji, Director & Senior Vice-President of Strategy, Marketing & Communication at Nestle India, said, “It's crucial to view consumers across various touchpoints from an omnichannel or multi-channel perspective. Omni-channel involves having a single view of the consumer and working across different channels, while multi-channel means consumers interact with different channels without full integration.

Giving the example of Maggi’s omnichannel marketing strategy, Mukherji said, “With brands like Maggi, we connect with consumers through various channels, linking advertising and communication from one platform to another. This could involve connecting through a website, offering recipes, and then leading to a purchase or further engagement in a physical store. This approach is more agile and incorporates first-party data to better understand and engage consumers. From an FMCG perspective, we aim to build loyalty and engagement by understanding consumer behaviour more deeply, even if we don't know each consumer specifically. This omnichannel strategy helps us serve consumers throughout their entire journey, fostering stronger connections and loyalty over time.”

Moving ahead, Bani Dhawan, Head of Industry—Tech and Retail at Google, recognised that the festive quarter was tough and asked the panellists to share any learnings and insights on how data supported some of the decisions made during the festive quarter.

Presenting a response to the question posed by Dhawan, Pallavi Singh Sambyal, Head of Customer Experience & Revenue at VIDA World, said, “It's been a very good quarter for us, and our teams across sales, service, and marketing have realised that success requires coordination across all verticals, not just during the festive season but also in the preceding quarter. By focusing on areas with less competition, we've strengthened our position and gained market share. Utilising technology to gain insights and applying those insights on the ground to drive sales has been crucial. Customers want immediate availability, so managing stock and ensuring that ads run only when products are available is essential. Offline and online efforts must work closely together is one of my key learnings.

As a digital-first brand, our teams have done a fantastic job. I remember when we first launched, we didn't have stock at dealerships, but we advertised to build awareness. Coming from Hero Motor Car, a leading two-wheeler company, we had to go all out to promote our electric products, which were new to the market. Highlighting the features and benefits of our products was key, especially since they differ from fast-moving consumer goods. During the festive season, we focused on working closely with the last mile and using technology to distribute content and data effectively for local markets. This approach has helped us sell more efficiently and build a stronger connection with our customers.”

Pivoting toward the macro trends, Dhawan asked the panellists about the current priorities and how marketers can innovate in product offerings, market strategies, and distribution channels. She also inquired about the role data will play in these efforts moving forward.

Replying to Dhawan’s query, Nestle India’s Mukherji mentioned the need to cater the marketing efforts to different segments of the market.

From the horse’s lips, Mukherji said, “India's consumer landscape is diverse, spanning multiple generations and segments, each with unique needs, expectations, and experiences. Young Gen Z consumers in urban areas seek variety and higher-order benefits in food and other categories. Trends show increasing interest in specific benefits and ingredients, leading to innovation to meet these evolving needs. Different cohorts and segments require tailored approaches to effectively cater to their preferences.

From a retail perspective, shopping behaviour has evolved significantly with the rise of e-commerce and quick commerce (Q-commerce), where consumers expect rapid delivery of products. While much business remains offline, the shift to online shopping is substantial. Data analytics and AI play crucial roles in understanding consumer journeys and behaviours, helping businesses adapt to these changes. Despite these advancements, rural populations still face unique pressures and demands, indicating ongoing evolution in consumer behaviour across different regions.”

Adding to Mukherji’s words, Vida’s Sambyal said, “From a search perspective, consumers seek more information to compare products. For high-involvement categories like electric motorcycles, scooters, or cars, the challenge is making the buying experience as convenient as possible. Companies like Blinkit, Zomato, and Amazon have simplified users' lives, raising expectations for quick and easy purchases. This is a significant issue, especially with strong offline channels.

It's crucial to balance offline interests while adapting to evolving consumer behaviour. Our customers range from 18 to 35-plus, necessitating investment in technology to cater to diverse geographies and consumer needs.

The car industry has advanced significantly compared to the tool industry, but the trend shows that technology in products must solve user problems. Consumers are unwilling to pay for unnecessary features. The technology must be linked to value-added services, providing clear benefits. If consumers perceive value, they will pay; otherwise, they won't. The focus should be on practical, no-frills solutions that address real needs.”

Further in the session, Dhawan asked the panellists to take a minute to comment on a real example where they have used AI and data to provide a unique experience and seen an upswing in sales.

Taking the lead in answering Dhawan’s question, Mukherji said, “When serving media or content to consumers, we use AI to analyse weather data and other external signals. For example, with Nescafe, we target specific weather conditions, like rain, to deliver relevant communication to consumers in a particular city. This creates a contextual resonance between the external conditions and the consumer's need or desire for a Nescafe, making the message more impactful.

Similarly, we use generative AI primarily for ideation. While we haven't fully automated content generation for publishing, AI helps us generate numerous ideas and new thoughts, sparking creativity and imagination. This approach has been beneficial for many of our brands over time, allowing us to innovate and engage more effectively with our audience.”

Adding more subject to the matter, Sambyal (VIDA World) said, “We've primarily focused on data and how to utilise it across the consumer journey. The AI aspect of our business is still evolving, and we're exploring how it can benefit the end user. For example, during the festive season, we targeted specific markets using a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) approach. Our team ensured that the content catered to each market or region was specific and contextually relevant. This real-time, creatively generated content was served to both users and dealers. Dealers, who have a strong pool of data, use this information for their own CRM efforts, tailoring it to their needs.

This personalised approach led to an uplift in sales, as we could track customer interactions from the website to the store, making the experience more context-like and personalised. Ultimately, AI, data, and our Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) and Total Customer Data Platforms (TCDPs) have helped us close deals more effectively. Our goal is to keep selling, as more technology without sales can be detrimental. This simple approach has been key to solving challenges and ensuring business success.”