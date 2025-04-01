0

My FM becomes official radio partner for Gujarat Titans

As part of the partnership with My FM, Gujarat Titans will facilitate a series of activities, and on-air campaigns, designed to provide fans with various experiences

New Delhi: My FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar, has announced its partnership with Gujarat Titans as the official radio partner in the ongoing T20 Cricket League.

The collaboration aims to provide an entertainment experience combining radio, digital and on-ground activations to bring viewers closer to the sport.

As part of the partnership with My FM, Gujarat Titans will facilitate a series of activities, and on-air campaigns, designed to provide fans with various experiences.

The partnership will amplify fan engagement through interactive contests and giveaways to strengthen its connection with listeners in the region.

 

