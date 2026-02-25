New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants have introduced a new team logo, presenting it as a redesigned emblem linked to the cultural identity of Lucknow and the wider state of Uttar Pradesh.

The franchise said the updated logo incorporates three central symbols, Garuda, a crown and an elephant, each representing specific attributes associated with the region and the team’s outlook.

According to the franchise, Garuda signifies courage and resilience, reflecting an approach centred on competitiveness and ambition. The Crown represents pride and responsibility, referencing the expectations placed on the team by its supporters. The Elephant, positioned at the centre of the emblem, is described as symbolising strength, patience, wisdom and unity.

Shashwat Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants and Vice Chairman of the RPSG Group, commented on the launch.

“This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that defines this region.”

“This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans.”

The new emblem will appear on team jerseys, merchandise, digital platforms and official branding materials. The franchise said the redesign marks the beginning of a new phase for the team, which competes in the Indian Premier League.

The Lucknow Super Giants were established in 2021 and represent Lucknow in the IPL.