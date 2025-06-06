Karnataka CM orders arrest of RCB, KSCA, and event firm officials over stadium stampede

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the arrest of representatives of the RCB team, the event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), hours after an FIR was registered against them under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He also suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people.

The state government's action came amidst an all-out attack by the BJP, which has demanded the resignations of Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivkumar, who accused it of playing "dirty politics".

"We can't comment on legal proceedings at the moment. But we will co-operate with all the government and judicial authorities," informed a franchise source.

Earlier, the RCB announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in the stampede.

"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," the team has said in a statement.

RCB has drawn widespread criticism for going ahead with the victory celebrations just a day after their triumph, denying the administration and police authorities enough time to arrange adequate security measures needed for an event of such magnitude.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister also announced a one-man judicial probe, headed by Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired High Court judge of Karnataka, into the tragic incident. "We have told the commission to give the report in 30 days," Siddaramaiah said.

"The cabinet has also decided to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C BalaKRishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who is in charge of the stadium, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda," he added.

The Chief Minister said he had instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA event managers, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening outside the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's first-ever IPL victory celebrations.

The FIRs were registered following a complaint by a police inspector at Cubbon Park station, police said.

Charges in the FIR included voluntarily causing hurt (section 115), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means (section 118), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty (section 121) and unlawful assembly (section 190) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka home minister Parameshwara announced that the government will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events, meetings, and celebrations to prevent any untoward incidents.

The state government also submitted a status report to the high court, informing that the investigation into the stampede has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the CID will be formed to ensure a thorough and independent probe, it said.