Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025 becomes Rs 200 crore ad playground

New Delhi: The iconic Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025 is turning into a structured branding opportunity for the first time, with Ahmedabad-based experiential agency Chaipaani securing an exclusive brand sponsorship mandate for the 2025 edition of the religious event.

The festival, which draws over 1.5 crore devotees annually, is now projected to unlock a Rs 200 crore advertising and marketing potential, alongside a trade value of approximately Rs 5,000 crore.

“This is the first time the Rath Yatra is being approached in a structured manner from a brand engagement perspective,” said Shruti Chaturvedi, Co-Founder of Chaipaani, in an interview with BestMediaInfo.com. “We’ve been working with the Puri district administration and Odisha government for nearly a year to craft a model that enhances the pilgrim experience while respecting the sanctity of the event.”

The 2025 edition of the Rath Yatra is set to commence on June 27, when the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra make their journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Traditionally, brand integrations at the Rath Yatra were fragmented and unorganised. Now, any brand seeking visibility or on-ground activation at the event must go through Chaipaani if they wish to do any activity at the event.

The company is offering curated brand activations across formats, including hydration stalls, lamp post branding, beach installations, Vastra Seva (clothing drives), food donation zones, branded apparel, ambulances, and even an official Rath Yatra anthem.

Activation rates vary depending on the location, with the Grand Route commanding the highest premiums. “Title sponsorships alone can range up to Rs 10–12 crore,” said Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi emphasised the fine balance between visibility and reverence. “This is not an ad mela or a marketing street. Lord Jagannath will always be bigger than any brand,” she said. “Every activation is vetted for tone, placement, visual language, and even colour scheme to ensure alignment with spiritual values.”

The Odisha government and Puri district administration are deeply involved in approving every brand, campaign, and creative concept. “Nothing goes live without their review,” she added.

FMCG brands, health and wellness players, financial services, logistics, and social impact-led organisations are seen as best suited for participation. “Any brand whose core messaging aligns with care, journey, nourishment, and devotion will find resonance here,” she noted.

For digital amplification, Chaipaani is also onboarding cultural and devotional influencers, not as paid partners, but as devotees. “We’re matching brands with influencers for content creation, but we don’t monetise this. It’s about controlled messaging and avoiding any backlash,” Chaturvedi said.

The scale and significance of the Maha Kumbh have already sensitised brands to the value of religious gatherings. Chaturvedi believes this will drive interest toward the Rath Yatra too. “There’s definitely a buoyancy effect. Advertisers now view spiritual events as a legitimate media frontier,” she said.

With Sanatan culture making a strong return to mainstream consciousness and faith-based events becoming powerful trust-building platforms, Chaturvedi sees this as just the beginning. “These events are now part of annual media plans. It’s no longer just about eyeballs — it's about trust and emotional connection.”