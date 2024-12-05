IPL brand value soars to a staggering $12 billion

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has now reached a brand value of $12 billion, according to the latest assessment by Brand Finance.

This represents a significant 13% increase from the previous year, highlighting the IPL's status as a global leader among sports leagues.

The IPL, which began with a brand value of $2 billion back in 2009, has shown a consistent upward trajectory, crossing the $10 billion mark for the first time in 2023.

This year's surge has been attributed to several factors, including lucrative media rights deals, substantial advertising revenue, and the league's growing international appeal.

Among the IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has emerged as the brand leader with a valuation of $122 million, demonstrating the team's consistent performance and strong association with cricket icon MS Dhoni.

Following closely are Mumbai Indians (MI) at $119 million, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at $117 million, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at $109 million.

This marks the first instance where four IPL teams have crossed the $100 million brand value threshold.

The report states that the growth in brand value isn't just about the numbers; it reflects the IPL's impact on sports commerce, creating over 1.25 million employment opportunities in India alone through direct and indirect jobs. The league's influence now extends beyond India's borders, with IPL franchises investing in various T20 leagues globally in regions like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, and Australia.