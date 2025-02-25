International Masters League onboards nine sponsors

New Delhi: The International Masters League (IML) has announced a list of sponsors and partners for the event.
Here’s the list of sponsors:
-
CIFDAQ Global - Platinum Sponsor
-
Bank of Baroda - Platinum Sponsor
-
Dream 11 - Official Fantasy Sports Partner
-
NMDC - Official Partner
-
SAIL - Official Partner
-
NTPC - Official Partner
-
Roobat - Official Partner
-
Mutual Funds Sahi Hai - Umpire Partner
-
Campa Cola – Pouring Partner
The IML started with a clash between Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters and Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka Masters on February 22.
Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sri Lanka Masters, stated, “It will be nice. I think playing in India has always been special to us. India, we call our brother. We have a special bond with the players we used to play with, especially Sachin and the rest. It's good to be back in India and play with them. It’s going to be fun.”
He added, “I think we have been training for two days. We have a good balance. I think Sangakkara is going to be the key for us. We have a very good side to give a good go to India. And hopefully the best team wins. I think we have done our homework. Hopefully, we will have a good game.”
“The International Masters League will feature some of the greatest cricketers and competitors of all time. They will be complemented by an elite panel of officials. Cricket has always been a dynamic game and the players have been quick to react to changes in playing conditions. It will be interesting to see how the free hit innovation that is being introduced in the IML, will impact the matches,” said Simon Taufel, Head, Umpires’ Panel.