Human connection is the guiding principle for Volvo's marketing, says India MD Jyoti Malhotra

New Delhi: While many brands are caught up in the whirlwind of digital transformation, Volvo appears to be taking a more deliberate approach. Their focus remains firmly on building meaningful relationships with customers, suggesting an underlying philosophy that prioritises genuine human connection over fleeting trends.

Speaking with BestMediainfo.com, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Cars India, called the digital space as guesswork. “Digital marketing has become incredibly complex, with numerous metrics to track. Determining which metrics truly matter is for somebody to really guess. However, I believe the most crucial aspect is establishing a genuine emotional connection with the customer.” Malhotra’s priority is that the customers are able to tangibly experience the products.

Building on the thought, Malhotra said, “Human connection is our guiding principle, regardless of the chosen medium, whether it's public relations, digital campaigns, or experiential marketing.” Malhotra explained that Volvo primarily ensures that the brand is truly understood by the consumers.

“We want them to grasp our core values, our origins, and our mission. While different media serve distinct purposes, this fundamental human connection should remain the overarching objective,” he said.

‘The most ignored painting’

This guiding principle led Volvo Cars India to cook up a unique collaboration with artist Subodh Kerkar. As part of National Road Safety Month 2025, the initiative, titled “The Most Ignored Painting” poignantly highlighted the often-overlooked importance of pedestrian safety and the critical role of zebra crossings.

The centrepiece of this collaboration was an artwork created by Kerkar. The creation depicted the stark reality of painting a zebra crossing at night, only to witness it vanish beneath myriad

vehicles the next morning. The visuals served as a stark reminder of how these vital “paintings” on the road are frequently disregarded.

BestMediaInfo.com asked Kerkar about his drive to collaborate with Volvo. Answering the query, he said, “I agreed to participate because the campaign aligns perfectly with my values and commitments. It promotes a noble cause – road safety, specifically the importance of using zebra crossings. I was impressed by the creative execution of the campaign.”

Kerkar strongly advocated for government agencies to utilize this campaign in schools, colleges, and even kindergartens. “By introducing these concepts at a young age, we can cultivate a culture of road safety awareness from the very beginning,” he said.

S.K Singh, DCP, Delhi Police - Traffic, aligned with Kerkar’s thought, also suggested using this campaign's content for their own messaging and awareness drives. “We have a dedicated team of 25-30 individuals who conduct daily road safety awareness programs in schools, colleges, and at busy intersections.

Today's program provides an opportunity to inform the public about Volvo's involvement in these initiatives. By highlighting the frequent violations of zebra crossings, we aim to raise public awareness and encourage greater respect for pedestrian safety,” he told BestMediaInfo.com.

Marketing masterstoke

Despite human connection being the guiding principle for the brand, Volvo was noticeably invisible from the Auto Expo. On being asked if that affects the brand perception in any way, Jyotsana Singh Kaushik, Director - Marketing, said, “Volvo, as a global company, has a distinct approach to major auto shows. Unlike many other automakers, Volvo does not participate in large-scale auto exhibitions as a matter of principle.”

In a masterstroke of marketing, however, the automaker launched an OOH campaign at the Auto Expo where they put billboards saying, “To every car brand at the auto expo, thanks for carrying a little bit of Volvo. The three-point seatbelt invented by Volvo.”

Commenting on the campaign, Kaushik said, “This campaign enabled Volvo to maintain a significant presence without the need for a physical exhibition. The core message was to subtly remind the public that Volvo, although not overtly visible, is an integral part of the automotive landscape.”