HUL cuts Q3 adex by 7% to Rs 1,507 crore; acquires 90.5% stake in Minimalist

New Delhi: HUL's consolidated advertising expenditure declined by 7% to Rs 1,507 crore in Q3 FY2025, compared to Rs 1,626 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, ad spending in Q3 FY2025 was slightly higher than the September quarter by Rs 6 crore.

Overall, in the first three-quarters of FY2025, the FMCG giant's advertising and promotional expenses saw a 4% drop, amounting to Rs 4,689 crore, down from Rs 4,873 crore in the corresponding period of FY2024.

The FMCG company spent, Rs 6,489 crore in the last fiscal year.

HUL has also acquired a 90.5% stake in the skincare startup Minimalist for Rs 2,955 crore, the company announced.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,989 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,508 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was at Rs 16,050 crore as against Rs 15,781 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 12,576 crore as compared to Rs 12,305 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, commented, “FMCG demand trends remained subdued with continued moderation in urban growth while rural sustained its gradual recovery. In this operating context, we delivered competitive growth by driving unmissable brand superiority, investing behind brands and capabilities whilst maintaining healthy margins.”

He further said, “In line with our strategic intent to transform our portfolio in fast-growing spaces, I am excited to announce the acquisition of the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist. This acquisition is another key step to grow our Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio in the high growth masstige beauty segment”

“We continue to make progress on unlocking a billion aspirations by contemporising our core business, driving premiumisation through our future core business and ushering market-making in new demand spaces. While we keep a close watch on the pace of recovery and the broader economic outlook in the short term, we remain confident of the medium to long-term opportunity in the Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to grow competitively,” added Jawa.