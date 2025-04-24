Glad U Came announces key leadership appointments

New Delhi: Glad U Came, a PR and influencer marketing agency, has announced key leadership appointments.

The agency has onboarded Pritesh Potdar as Chief Operating Officer and Director.

Potdar has 15+ years of industry experience. In his role, he will aim to empower Glad U Came’s systems, streamline execution and shape the company’s long-term strategy.

Tejaswini Vishwakarma has joined as PR and Client Servicing Manager. She has 6+ years of experience managing brands like L'Oréal Paris, Mamaearth, Baskin-Robbins, Singapore Tourism, Levi’s, Nike, Spotify, and Skechers.

In her new role, her focus will be on client relationships and campaign execution.

Aanya Dewan has been promoted to Brand Strategist Lead. Dewan has 6+ years of experience and has onboarded clients like Domino’s, Patanjali, La Pink, Jackson Wang, and UCB.

She will focus on driving strategic growth initiatives and brand-building opportunities.

Jyoti Kumari, a long-time team member, has been elevated to Influencer Marketing Lead. She has worked for 5+ years at Glad U Came.

"This new structure at Glad U Came enables our best people to offer focused, high-impact partnerships to clients. It brings disruptive creativity, agility, and fluidity to the table — elements crucial to transforming businesses and building iconic brands today," said Maddie Amrutkar, Founder and CEO, Glad U Came. “These appointments reflect our vision to stay ahead of the curve while doubling down on creativity and strategy.”