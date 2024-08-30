Gillette India’s adex rise 24% to Rs 362.88 crore in FY2024

New Delhi: On Thursday, Gillette India, the shaving products manufacturer, reported a significant 160.84% increase in June quarter advertising expenditure (adex), rising to Rs 115.24 crore from Rs 44.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, adex grew by 67%, compared to Rs 68.99 crore spent in the March quarter.

For the full year ending June 30, 2024, the FMCG giant spent a total of Rs 362.88 crore on advertising, up 24% from Rs 291.59 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company reported a 26.4% rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 115.97 crore for the June quarter.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 91.75 crore in the year-ago period, Gillette India (GIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 4.17% to Rs 645.33 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 619.44 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The sales growth was "driven by a robust portfolio, strong brand fundamentals and superior retail execution," Gillette India said in an earnings statement, adding its PAT was helped by "strong sales growth in the current quarter".

Gillette India's total expense was down 1.17% to Rs 494.68 crore in the June quarter.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 7% to Rs 519.68 crore. Meanwhile, oral care was down 6.28% to Rs 125.65 crore in the April-June period.

The total income of GIL, including other income, was up 4.11% to Rs 649.91 crore.

GIL's PAT for the financial year, which ended on June 30, 2024, was up 15.75% to Rs 411.70 crore.

Its revenue from operations for the financial year was up 6.3% to Rs 2,633.085 crore.

Besides, GIL's directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for the financial year ended June 2024, which will be subject to the approval of shareholders in AGM.