Emami promotes Kaushik V as VP Marketing

New Delhi: Kaushik V has been elevated to the role of Vice President, Marketing at Emami. He announced the development via a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

Kaushik has been with Emami since June 2022 and most recently served as Business Head for the company’s Relief Oils, Talc and Skincare portfolio, overseeing brands such as Navratna, DermiCool, and Creme 21. Prior to that, he held the position of Vice President, New Business at Quess Corp, where he led operations across D2C, online and retail channels in the consumer electronics servicing segment.

His earlier career includes brand-building and marketing leadership roles across sectors, with stints at Philips, Nokia, and Procter & Gamble. He has also co-founded ventures such as Zenuine Retail Solutions and Holy Gow Business Solutions, focusing on brand consulting and marketing innovation.

View his linkedin post :

